Key Takeaways Verizon myPlan subscribers can now get the Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle for just $10 per month, saving almost $7 monthly.

Subscribers can also access the Disney Bundle and get five streaming services for just $20 per month.

If you're a Verizon myPlan subscriber you're about to save some money and get your hands on two high-quality TV show, documentary, and movie streaming services to boot. That's after the cell carrier announced a partnership that brings the two services to myPlan subscribers for a heavily discounted rate.

The deal means that myPlan subscribers can now get the Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle for just $10 per month, giving them access to a whole world of subscription content at a discount that saves almost $7 monthly.

Savings on top-notch content

Confirmed via a Verizon press release, the news means that subscribers can take advantage of multiple $10 monthly perks via their myPlan subscription. Verizon notes that "customers can get two content bundles with myPlan perks – the Disney Bundle and the Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle — which include five streaming services for just $20 per month." That's an awful lot of content available on-tap for surprisingly little outlay.

“Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences they want, and on the nation’s most reliable network," Frank Boulben, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Consumer Group, said via that press release. "With these only for Verizon deals and first-of-its-kind bundled content offers you can get through myPlan, there’s never been a better time to be a Verizon customer.”

The new perk is available from 7 December and to customers on the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Ultimate plans. Enrolling in a new plan is as easy as visiting the verizon.com/myplan website, too.

With both Netflix and Max available at such a deep discount the hardest decision isn't whether to take advantage of this offer but rather what content you're going to watch first.