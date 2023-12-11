Once again, ExpressVPN is making big moves by introducing a native app for Apple TV (compatible with tvOS versions). This is a game changer because, for decades, the only way to install a VPN on Apple TV has been via a third-party configuration like a router or Smart DNS. Now, at the click of a button, you can now access global content on Apple TV, install geo-restricted apps, and even protect your online privacy using one of our top picks for the best VPN services out there.

Along with its innovation and integration into Apple TV, ExpressVPN also lives up to other high security and functionality expectations - even when compared to Android TV and Amazon Fire TV apps. Read on for how to optimize the joint-venture.

ExpressVPN features to try with Apple TV

Although still in the prime stages of development, the ExpressVPN Apple TV app has most of the basic VPN features provided by the Android TV app, including the following:

1. Access to various servers

As of right now, you can get access to servers across 105 countries worldwide just like with the other apps, meaning you can easily stream content in multiple locations around the world.

2. Lightway protocol integration

Additionally, the app integrates ExpressVPN's proprietary Lightway protocol, which has a reputation for tunneling traffic impressively fast. This protocol always steals the show whenever we review the best VPNs for streaming or gaming. So, you can expect a smooth streaming experience when streaming videos in HD or 4K on your Apple TV device.

3. Browse content safely

When using the VPN to browse or access content on Apple TV, you also enjoy high-end protection courtesy of ExpressVPN's AES 256-bit encryption. This keeps your data safe from hacks and also boosts privacy for your online activities. You can even avoid being targeted by your internet service providers (ISPs) as they can slow down connections when your bandwidth usage goes up because you're streaming in ultra-HD.

With a single Apple TV VPN license, you can use up to eight devices and enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee. Assistance is readily provided via 24/7 live chat, so you can reach out to the team if you run into unexpected issues.

Why Apple TV users may want to use a VPN

Watch more content

A VPN might be helpful when you run into issues with watching content on your Apple TV or using some apps. This may happen due to geographical restrictions, or simply because your ISP is deliberately slowing down your connections.

Mask your IP address

You can easily mask your Apple TV's IP address and geographical location by connecting to a VPN server in another region or country. That way, it becomes easier to access hidden apps on the Apple Store or explore content libraries (including movies and documentaries) on the streaming platforms you have permission to use.

Stream securely

Because your IP address is hidden, no one also keeps tabs on your activities. Even your ISP doesn't know what you're doing online and, therefore, can't throttle your speed (which denies you the ability to watch in UHD or 4K quality). With that said, you might sometimes see slight speed drops while using a VPN because of other factors like encryption and server congestion.

Online safety is another reason why people use VPNs. It provides secure connections between your Apple TV device and web-based platforms or third-party apps downloaded from the App Store.

ExpressVPN boasts of being among the first vendors to launch a native app for Apple TV users, alongside PureVPN, IPVanish, and Hide.me. It's a step in the right direction, allowing users to seamlessly install a VPN and access global content without complications. Although the app still lacks some features available on other smart TV OSs, we can safely hang on to the promise that the future is bright.

How to install and use the ExpressVPN app with Apple TV

The ExpressVPN app only works on Apple TV models with tvOS. Essentially, that means models released from 2016 onward. Here's how to get the ExpressVPN app working on supported Apple TV devices and access global content from anywhere.

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Go to the ExpressVPN website, click "Get started/Get ExpressVPN," and choose a plan that suits you. Submit all the required information and note down your sign-in details, including your password. Download the ExpressVPN app: Access the App Store on your Apple TV, search for "ExpressVPN," and install it on your device. Sign in to the app: Launch the app and log in with your credentials, or simply use your phone to scan the QR code on the app. Access content: Connect to a server location of your choice to start streaming your favorite shows.

Does ExpressVPN work on Android TV?

Alongside the Apple TV app release, ExpressVPN has certain unique feature designs that cut across to its Android TV app. Signing in to the app just got a lot easier, thanks to a new QR code feature. Using your phone, you can scan the code on the app and instantly log in without the need for a remote control (which takes a lot more effort and even wears out the buttons fast).

The Android TV app has also been given a face lift, and it's now easier to find and connect to servers on the user interface (as on the Apple TV app). A new dark theme has been introduced to also minimize light exposure while using the app.

But as expected, ExpressVPN is rolling things slowly. Some tools like split-tunneling aren't yet available on the official Apple TV app, but you can sign up for a beta program to test this and other forthcoming features. I'd sure love to be able to exclude some of my TV apps from tunneling on VPN while streaming content online, so I'm looking forward to having the split-tunneling.

What should I do if my ExpressVPN Apple TV app is not working?

Before trying anything, check that your internet connection isn't the issue. It could also be the server you're connecting to that is experiencing issues. Switch to another server in the same location or a different one and see if the connection is working. If that doesn't work, go to the settings and change the protocol you're using. Also, check if you're missing any updates. If all fails, contact customer support via live chat and get quick assistance.

ExpressVPN

Is ExpressVPN a native Apple TV app?

Yes, ExpressVPN offers a native app for Apple TV. If your Apple TV supports the tvOS version, you can install ExpressVPN straight from the App Store. Afterward, connect to a server and access content anywhere. For older Apple TV versions, the only options for installing ExpressVPN are via a router or the MediaStreamer feature.