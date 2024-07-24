Key Takeaways Samsung's phone interface is known for user-friendliness and access to useful apps.

One UI evolved from TouchWiz and Samsung Experience to simplify operations and improve usability.

Various One UI versions introduced new features like dark mode, customizable widgets, and modern Galaxy AI tools.

Most users take their Samsung Galaxy phones' smooth and intuitive software experience for granted and give little thought to what goes on behind the scenes to make it work so well.

One UI is the skin that runs on top of the standard Android OS to give Samsung phones the trademark looks, features, and user-friendliness they've become renowned for. Everything you do on your Galaxy Phone is through the One UI interface, and it's the reason you have access to services like Samsung Health, Games, and other useful apps.

It wasn't always this way, and it took many years of improvement and innovation to deliver the polished product we've become accustomed to. Let's take a look at the history of One UI, from its humble beginning as TouchWiz to the interface of choice for most smartphone users worldwide.

TouchWiz

Where it all began

One UI's story started in 2008 when Samsung released the pre-Android SGH-F480 (Tocco) phone with the trial version of the TouchWiz interface. The first official version, TouchWiz 1.0, came a year later on the A887 Solstice, which didn't set the world alight with its 3-inch touchscreen but laid the groundwork for what was to come after with a simple menu and drag-and-drop widgets that would become its trademark going forward.

Around that time, phones started gaining smart abilities, and Samsung's first Android phone, the GT-I7500, hit the streets in 2009 with a stock version of Google's OS without adding TouchWiz to complicate things. The GT-I7500 featured a new AMOLED display and a 5-megapixel camera with integrated flash but was criticized for its lack of firmware updates and customizable widgets from the brand's previous offerings.

TouchWiz was starting to show signs of software bloat and unnecessary clutter that compromised its usability.

Things changed in 2010 with the introduction of the Galaxy S1, which ran Android 2.1 OS with Samsung's TouchWiz 3.0 skin. The phone was a massive hit, selling over 24 million units in its lifetime, partly due to the TouchWiz experience, with vibrant colors, seven home screens, and other features that made it feel unique and groundbreaking.

The interface kept evolving in subsequent models, with features like multitouch gestures added to the Galaxy S2 before the Nature UX monicker was added to its name on the Galaxy S III. TouchWiz Nature UX, as it was now called, was a staple on Samsung models from the Galaxy S III until it reverted to the old naming formula with TouchWiz 5.0 on the Galaxy S6.

More features, like the drop-down menu overlay and one-handed operation, which would become standard on future phones, were added in this time frame. On the other hand, TouchWiz was starting to show signs of software bloat and unnecessary clutter that compromised its usability. It was time for a change, and after making a final appearance on the Galaxy S7 as TouchWiz 6.0, the interface rebranded to Samsung Experience.

Samsung Experience

A necessary step in the right direction

Samsung Experience first appeared on the Galaxy S7 with the Android 7 "Nougat" update in 2016 and featured a more refined and streamlined design that was less cluttered and simpler to use. One of the main reasons for the overhaul was that Samsung was moving away from having a physical home button and needed new software to accommodate taller displays.

It was a hit with users and featured on the Galaxy S8, which came out the following year with new features like Bixby and DeX. Samsung Experience 9.5 was the last official version of the interface, released in 2018 with the Android 8.1 "Oreo" update before it evolved into the One UI BETA with version 10.0 on Android 9, Pie.

One UI

A user-friendly interface for modern devices

One UI, as we know it today, arrived on the Galaxy S9 in 2018 with a redesign to simplify how Samsung phones operate and make one-handed use easier. The idea was to create a user-friendly design with all the frequently used icons placed at the bottom of the display, where they're easier to reach. Another significant aspect is its customizability, which allows you to move your widgets around, change the theme colors, and personalize your device to meet your unique tastes.

One UI 1 (2018-2019)

One UI 1.0 was a huge step for Samsung Galaxy phones and introduced new features like the dark mode, tap to show on the Always-On display, and a remappable Bixby button. Version 1.1 added stability fixes for the fingerprint reader, camera, and facial recognition, and 1.5 brought an early Link to the Windows tool version.

This original version of One UI is featured on phones like the Galaxy S8 and S9, Z Fold, and A-Series. It's also found on the Note 8, 9, and 10 tablets.

One UI 2 (2019-2020)

One UI 2.0 worked with Android 10 and added native Android Auto, Dynamic Screen Lock, and a native screen recorder as its main new features. The subsequent version, 2.1, introduced native support for Live Captions, 120Hz refresh rates, and Quick Share and Music Share. Version 2.3 was more of a refinement of the existing system and tweaked existing features instead of adding anything new.

Devices like the Galaxy S20, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip had One UI 2 baked in as their default interface. It was also offered as an upgrade for the Galaxy S9 and S10, the Galaxy Fold, and certain Galaxy A-Series phones. Galaxy Note 9, 10, and 20 tablets also work with One UI 2.

One UI 3 (2020-2021)

One UI 3.0 launched with Android 11 and added a transparent notification panel, smoother animations and transitions, and other visual improvements. Version 3.1 featured new software upgrades like Private Share, Eye Comfort Shield, Multi Mic recording, and camera tweaks. The last iteration, 3.1.1, was mainly for foldable and tablet devices and brought improved task-switching and multi-window functionality to optimize larger displays.

The One UI 3 interface came preinstalled on the Galaxy S21 and was later available as an update on the Galaxy S20. Other Samsung devices, like the Z Fold3, Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet also ran on One UI 3.

One UI 4 (2021-2022)

One UI 4.0 arrived in 2021 with the release of Android 12 and offered minor updates to the customization and privacy features. Significant upgrades, like the camera Pro Mode and Night Mode Portraits, arrived with One UI 4.1. It also added Smart Widgets, adjustable virtual RAM, and the Smart Calendar. Based on Android 12L, the last update, One UI 4.1.1, was mainly for tablets and foldables and offered multitasking improvements like a taskbar at the bottom of the screen and a split screen view supporting up to three screens.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 range and S21 FE came with One UI 4 preinstalled. It was also featured on the Tab S6, S7, and S8 tablets and Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 phones.

One UI 5 (2022-2023)

One UI 5 was based on Android 13, and version 5.0 brought minor updates, such as a redesigned lock screen and updated wallpaper color palettes. Other features include redesigned Quick Settings and Notifications panels in DeX and a watermarking tool in the camera app. Version 5.1 brought some Expert RAW features to the standard camera app, and improved connectivity between Samsung devices with updated Multi Control. Tablets and foldable devices got One UI 5.1.1 with more multitasking improvements, like switching directly from a pop-up screen to a split-screen and being able to preview apps when moving the S Pen over the icon.

The Galaxy S22 Series received One UI 5.0 as an update, and 5.1 came standard on the Galaxy S23 range. Large-screen devices like the Galaxy Tab S9, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5 arrived with One UI 5.1.1 preinstalled.

One UI 6 (2023-2024)

One UI 6 was part of the Android 14 update for the Galaxy S23 Series. Version 6.0 added a new Quick Panel button layout, a new default font, unique lock screens for different modes, and many other features. Samsung took things to another level with the 6.1 updates, which brought modern Galaxy AI tools like Generative Edit and Circle to Search, among other improvements, to its devices.

The Galaxy S23 and S24 Series use the current UI 6.1. It's also running on Samsung's other new devices like the Tab 9, Z Flip 6, and Z Fold 6.

When will One UI 7 arrive?

There's no confirmed date for One UI 7's release, but rumors speculate that it could be towards the end of the year after the official launch of Android 15. According to recent leaks, it will add Quick Actions to the lock screen, rounded 3D icons, and more AI features.