WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. Whatever your opinion of the app's privacy policy, there is no doubt that WhatsApp is incredibly easy to use for messaging, group chats, voice and video calls, and more. There have always been one or two quirks of the app that have made it more awkward to use than it needed to be, however.

One of those quirks was the fact that if you wanted to message someone on WhatsApp, you needed to add them as a contact first. This always felt a little cumbersome when other messaging apps allow you to send a message directly to a phone number without needing to add that number to your contacts.

All of that has changed, however. Thanks to an update, you can now send a WhatsApp message directly to a phone number without needing to create a new contact first. You can always create a contact for that number at a later date, but if you just want to get off a quick message, there's one less barrier in your way.

If you need to send a quick message to someone who isn't in your contacts, then here's how to WhatsApp without saving a number.

How to send a WhatsApp without saving a number

Sending a WhatsApp to a number is so simple you wonder why the feature didn't exist sooner. As long as the number you want to message has a WhatsApp account, the following steps will allow you to send them a message without needing to create a new contact.

Open WhatsApp. Select the Chats tab. Tap the New Message icon. In the Search field, type the phone number that you want to message. If the number is linked to a WhatsApp account, it will appear in the results as Not in your contacts. Tap Chat next to the number. A new chat is created with the phone number rather a contact name shown at the top. You can message in the new chat in the same way as you can with your contacts. If you decide you want to create a contact for this number at any point, tap the number at the top of the chat and select Create New Contact.

Bear in mind that you'll only be able to use this method to message numbers that are associated with WhatsApp accounts. If the person you want to message isn't on WhatsApp, you won't get the option to message them. You should also take care to enter the phone number accurately, as you might find yourself messaging a complete stranger by mistake.

Want more WhatsApp tips?

Being able to WhatsApp without saving a number is a useful improvement to the app that can reduce a little frustration when you're trying to message someone new. WhatsApp regularly adds new features that are significant improvements, such as the ability to enable WhatsApp on multiple phones or edit WhatsApp messages within 15 minutes of sending them. If you want to become a messaging pro, there are plenty of useful WhatsApp tips and tricks that you should know.