This year's Wimbledon tennis tournament starts on Monday 3 July, with select matches available in 4K HDR. TV coverage is widely available for matches from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, across a range of courts, with Centre Court matches getting the UHD treatment.

The last day of The Championships will be on Sunday 16 July, with the men's final generally slated to take place from 14:00. Here is how to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the best formats possible.

How to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the UK

The BBC has the rights to Wimbledon 2023 in the UK, so you can watch all the action from The Championships unfold on BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer, as well as on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website and app. You can catch up with all the coverage on the BBC iPlayer app or online if you missed it live.

You can also visit the BBC Sport Tennis website, where there is plenty to watch.

How to watch Wimbledon 2022 in the US

In the US, the Wimbledon Championships are available to watch through ESPN, ESPN+, as well as the Tennis Channel Plus, although there's no 4K on offer. You can also use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer outside the UK, whether in the US or elsewhere. This will enable you to get in on all the action as if you were in the UK, but you will need a valid TV licence and a BBC account with a UK postcode so it's not quite as simple as it first seems.

How to watch Wimbledon in 4K HDR

This year, the BBC will be broadcasting Wimbledon in 4K through BBC iPlayer. The BBC offers Ultra HD coverage of Wimbledon in 4K HDR using the HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) standard. Every match played on the Centre Court will be available to view in the format through BBC iPlayer - including the final.

You can get it if your TV is compatible with HLG tech (see the list of supported TVs here) and have a broadband speed fast enough. The BBC suggests you will need connection speeds around 24Mbps or above to get full 4K (3840 x 2160). However, you can still get an excellent, higher-than-Full HD image if your internet speed is 12Mbps or above.

All you need to do is open BBC iPlayer, where the UHD stream is available if your device is supported, marked by the UHD icon. When you select to view, you will be given the choice of UHD, HD or SD (standard definition).

The feed is available through the iPlayer app on multiple streaming devices, including Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Virgin TV V6 box. Unfortunately, Sky Q is not compatible and it isn't possible to watch the 4K stream using your phone, tablet or laptop.