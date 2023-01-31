Welcome to Wrexham is a new hit sports documentary series you can stream in the US and the UK. Here's how to watch, plus what all the fuss is about.

Welcome to Wrexham is the latest sports documentary series that everyone seems to have watched. The series documents the journey of Welsh association football club Wrexham AFC and its owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. We'll help you understand what the fuss is all about as well as the process of how to watch Welcome to Wrexham in your region.

Welcome to Wrexham: What to know

Welcome to Wrexham is a sports documentary series that premiered on FX on 24 August 2022. The series focuses on the Welsh association football club Wrexham AFC and its Hollywood actor owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who bought the struggling football club in February 2021. The series documents their journey in managing the third-oldest professional association football team in the world, their attempts to revive it, and of course their experiences with the local Wrexham community along the way. The series currently holds a 90% fresh rating on Rotten tomatoes.

The docuseries showcases the team's training and drills and the poor state of the Wrexham facilities in need of a makeover. The players were interviewed about their thoughts on being bought by celebrities, and viewers got a glimpse of Reynolds and McElhenney getting to know the players. The show featured a mix of the town and the football team, showing the stars' investment in supporting the citizens of Wrexham. Welcome to Wrexham was produced by Boardwalk Pictures and Maximum Effort, a film company founded by Reynolds.

Welcome to Wrexham: How to watch

US

All episodes of Welcome to Wrexham are available to stream on FX (cable login may be required) and on Hulu in the US. You can also rent season one on Amazon Prime Video.

UK

All episodes of Welcome to Wrexham are available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

Elsewhere

The series is set to be a Star Original outside the US, with expected releases on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ (under the Star banner) in other territories.

Welcome to Wrexham's first season released on 24 August 2022.

Welcome to Wrexham: Trailers

Welcome to Wrexham: Cast

Welcome to Wrexham focuses on the relationship between the new owners and the town of Wrexham. Reynolds and McElhenney take center stage, but nearly the entire town of Wrexham also played a role in the series. The cast list on IMDb included a wide range of characters, from Wrexham Forward Paul Mullin to the team's Head Groundsman Paul Chaloner.

Welcome to Wrexham: Will there be a second season?

FX has commissioned two seasons, with McElhenney confirming plans for a second season. The executive producers of the series include McElhenney, Reynolds, and others. Presumably, season two will continue to be composed of 30-minute episodes. The second season will also cover the events of the ongoing 2022/23 season, so it could release in August 2023.