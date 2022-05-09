BT Sport - soon to be renamed TNT Sports - has the sole UK rights to show the UEFA Champions League final. However, while you would normally have to subscribe to watch live coverage of the tournament, it will offer several ways to view the final, including in 4K HDR and for free.

As with the last couple of seasons, BT Sport will stream the final online on its own website and on YouTube.

Alternatively, if you live in the US, you can stream it in English through Paramount+ and fuboTV, or through ViX and Fubo in Spanish.

Here are the details on how to watch the match live in a format that suits you.

When is the Man City vs Inter Milan Champions League final?

The final will take place on Saturday, 10 June 2023. Kick-off time is set for at 8pm BST (that's 9pm CEST in Central Europe or 3pm EST in the Eastern US zone).

The final takes place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, the home of the Turkish national football team.

UK coverage will start on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD at 6pm BST before the match itself.

BT Sport

Is the Champions League final available in 4K HDR?

Viewers with a BT 4K-enabled set-top-box and 4K TV plan can watch the final on the BT Sport Ultimate channel in 4K. Virgin Media customers with a 4K box can also watch it in 4K on Virgin TV channel 533.

You will be able to view the match in HDR too, but only through the BT Sport app for compatible platforms: HDR-ready smartphones, tablets (such as the iPad Pro), Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, plus Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Where can I watch the Champions League final for free?

As in previous years, BT Sport is making the final games of each European football competition free to watch through its own website and through its YouTube channel. We've embedded the final video at the top of this page for your convenience, but you can also head directly to the YouTube channel if you'd rather watch it there. You can also watch it through the BT Sport app if you want to.

That means you will be able to watch it across multiple devices, including Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, plus smaller devices. Virgin TV also showed it in HD and 4K (as above), even if you don't subscribe, as well as through its Virgin TV Go app.

Is the Champions League final being screened in the US?

Paramount+ is the home of UEFA's tournaments in the US, including the Champions League final.

Subscribers can watch it live on Paramount+ therefore, with kick off times at 3pm EDT (on the East Coast), 12pm PDT (on the West Coast). It will also offer a rerun of the final on demand.

For those wanting to watch it live on TV, it'll be on CBS/CBS Sports Network in English and Univision, TUDN, Galavision and UniMas in Spanish.