Super Bowl LVII takes place this weekend, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's how to watch it live.

The NFL season will soon come to a close but there's just one last match to get out of the way first. Yep, it's Super Bowl weekend and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs is the end-of-season showstopper.

It will be broadcast live across the world, including the US (of course) and the UK. Here's how you can watch it live.

Where is Super Bowl LVII being held?

The Super Bowl is taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is the home of the Arizona Cardinals, although they finished bottom of NFC West this season, so did not make the playoffs.

When does Super Bowl LVII kick off?

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday 12 February 2023 and kicks off at 16:30 MST, which is local time in Glendale. That equates to 23:30 GMT in the UK. It is not expected to finish until 03:00 GMT, so make sure you have a pot of coffee on the go.

How to watch Super Bowl LVII in the UK

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live by both Sky and ITV, with the latter showing it for free on one of its Freeview channels. Here are the different options.

On ITV

If you aren't a Sky or Now subscriber, you can still watch the Super Bowl live on ITV1 in the UK. Programming starts at 22:45 GMT.

It will also be available to watch live on ITVX - the broadcaster's relatively new streaming app. That allows you to view across multiple devices, including mobile and games consoles.

On Sky / Now

Sky Sports will also be hosting the match live, on Sky Sports Main Event and the dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel. Coverage will start at 22:00 GMT.

This can be viewed by Sky Sports subscribers who have Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream. It will also be available to stream by Now subscribers with Sky Sports membership.

You can even pay for just a day of Sky Sports on Now to cover just the Super Bowl itself. That costs £11.98 but includes a month's worth of Sky Sports programming for mobile.

Sky TV subscribers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch it on mobile through the Sky Go app.