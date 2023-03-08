Starfield got delayed in early March 2023, with a new release date confirmed for 6 September 2023, rather than the first half of the year as had been previously announced.

At the same time, Xbox and Bethesda announced that the game would get a full, dedicated live stream later this year, to give gamers a proper look at it. Find out all the details about the Starfield Direct, right here, or read our main explainer on the game itself to learn all about it.

When is the Starfield Direct?

Starfield Direct will take place on 11 June 2023, after Xbox's wider showcase is broadcast. We'd expect that Starfield will be shown off briefly in that first stream before getting a deep dive of its own.

We don't yet have timings for the stream, but we'll update this article as soon as Xbox or Bethesda confirms these.

How to watch the Starfield Direct

Starfield Direct will be a live stream, so we feel confident in predicting that Xbox will broadcast it on both its YouTube and Twitch channels.

Closer to the time, we'll get a live URL for the stream and add it to this article so that you can watch it along with us.

What to expect from the Starfield Direct

Well, this bit is quite simple - the hint is in the name. The Starfield Direct will be a one-stop shop for Starfield information and gameplay, without any other games to muddy the waters.

So, we're assuming we'll probably get a lengthy gameplay demo, probably with developers talking us through the action to make sure we know what's going on.

Since we've already had a couple of gameplay trailers, we don't think that's too much of a stretch, so we can hopefully look forward to it.

