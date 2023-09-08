The Rugby World Cup is upon us again - the greatest rugby tournament going is about to kick off with France as its hosts, and if you're remotely interested in this bruising sport you'll probably want to tune in.

From its opening fixture, France vs New Zealand, right the way through the final, we've got the details you need to know about how to watch the Rugby World Cup.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Before we get into how to watch games in your location, remember that you can always check the schedule of upcoming games in the 2023 Rugby World Cup on the official website here, so that you know what's coming up.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup in the US

For those of you watching the Rugby World Cup from the US, things are refreshingly simple, with just one rights-holder for the broadcast of the entire tournament - NBC Sports.

If you want a one-stop shop, then you'll be able to watch all 48 games in the tournament live with Peacock Premium at $5.99 monthly. Because of the longer rest and recovery periods required in top level rugby, the tournament will last longer than one month, so be aware that you'll be subbed for at least two months if you want to watch it all.

15 games throughout the tournament will also be broadcast on CNBC for those who aren't looking to catch every game, so you can get a smattering of fixtures that way.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup in the UK

In the UK things are also very simple - since Rugby is a big sport here, the whole tournament is being broadcast live and for free by ITV, and therefore is available through its streaming platform ITVX if you want to watch digitally.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup from anywhere with a VPN

Traveling for work? On vacation? Unable to tune into the Rugby World Cup because of your location? Don't worry about it - a VPN can help get you back up and running in just a few minutes, letting you not only change your location virtually, but also adding an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Take ExpressVPN - you can use it to change your location in just a few clicks, getting back to your home programming and being able to access Peacock like you're in the US, or ITVX like you're in the UK, for example.

Right now, you can get an extra 3 months of ExpressVPN for free when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the cost for 15 months down to under $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.