The F1 season might have turned into something less than a nail biter thanks to Max Verstappen's dominance, but anything could happen as the greatest show on Earth rolls into town in Singapore. The streets of Marina Bay could make for an interesting spectacle, and you can watch along at home.

Fans of the Singapore GP might notice that the Marina Bay circuit is a little different this time out, featuring a longer straight that could mean for some overtaking - assuming everyone can get close to whoever is in front of them, that is. DRS might have a big part to play this time out.

When and where?

The Singapore GP will take place today, 17 September. The lights will go out at 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST and the fun will go from there.

How to watch the Singapore F1 GP from anywhere in the world

How to stream the Singapore F1 GP in the US

When it comes to watching F1 in the United States, ESPN is the place to be. The Singapore GP is no different with coverage available on the main ESPN channel. However, unlike some races, this one won't be available on ABC or ESPN Plus, which is a bit of a shame.

How you watch ESPN will depend on what you have to hand, but streaming services like Fubo and Sling TV can be a good option, as can Hulu with Live TV. Sling Orange might be the cheapest option with a standard price of $40 per month, although you can get the first month for just $20 if you aren't already a subscriber.

How to watch the Singapore F1 GP in the UK

F1 fans in the U.K. can watch the race live via Sky Sports F1, a service that's included in the full Sky Sports package. If you have that you'll be able to stream via Sky Go or watch via your Sky Q or Sky Glass setup at home.

Not a Sky customer? The Now Sports Pass is another option which gives you all the Sky Sports channels via a streaming app for £34.99 per month.