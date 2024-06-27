Key Takeaways Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics for free with a digital TV antenna, which picks up broadcast signals and connects to your TV.

Peacock is the exclusive streaming service for the 2024 Summer Olympics, offering matches and contests in various sports, with subscriptions starting at $5.99 per month.

If you have cable, watch the Summer Olympics on NBC and other NBCUniversal networks, with coverage starting on July 24th and the Closing Ceremony on August 11th.

Every four years, the Summer Olympics highlight the best athletes in the world and the entire globe comes together to watch. Whether your favorite sport is basketball, swimming, gymnastics, or you're excited for one of the new sports like breakdancing to be included, most people have a reason to watch the Summer Olympics. Taking place in Paris, the 2024 Summer Olympiad, as it is officially known, is a highlight of the summer and something people look forward to for years. People train for years to have a shot at becoming Olympians and others plan their summer vacations around going to the Olympics just to be able to watch those athletes compete.

But if you're someone who has cut cable, how are you supposed to enjoy the 2024 Summer Olympics? If you want to pay for Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service that will feature a majority of the events, you can absolutely do so. But if you're looking for a way to watch your favorite events without having to subscribe to a streaming service, there's a tried-and-true way to do so that doesn't involve mooching off someone else's cable package.

A digital TV antenna is your ticket and it's quite simple to set up in your home. You're likely going to be able to watch the Olympics the same way that people who subscribe and pay for cable are, as long as you set it up properly. Here is how to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics for free with a TV antenna.

How to watch the Summer Olympics for free with a TV antenna

First, you need an antenna

Making the decision to switch to the digital antenna isn't an easy one, but it is a smart one for people who aren't interested in paying for channels they don't care about. A digital antenna is made to pick up broadcast signals from a local broadcast tower and send them to your TV. It is simple to connect your antenna to your TV, as many of them just have to be plugged in. You don't have to worry about your Wi-Fi signal or your Bluetooth connectivity, as these antennae will screw into the back of your TV.

The trickiest part of setting up a TV antenna is finding the place to put it in order to get the best reception. This takes some trial and error, as some of them pull signals in better if they are located on a window and some are better placed outdoors. It takes putting it somewhere, setting your TV to scan for channels, and seeing how strong the signal is that pulls through. If it isn't strong, you'll need to move it until you get a decent enough signal. You may also need a stronger antenna with a boost if you don't live near a broadcast tower. Many of the options on the market have them built in though. It is also crucial to make sure that you are scanning for channels each time you move the antenna to maintain an accurate representation of the signals it is capable of receiving.

Related How I easily set up my TV antenna After testing two different antennae in the past two weeks, here's what made for the best results.

Your TV antenna should be able to pull NBC through to your TV. It is one of the main broadcast signals in the entire country and the antennae are built to bring in the strongest signals. You should check to see what channels your TV antenna should be pulling through to see if you perhaps will get USA, E!, or Telemundo. Those aren't guaranteed to show up on your TV when setting up an antenna, but NBC should be.

You should check to see what channels your TV antenna should be pulling through to see if you perhaps will get USA, E!, or Telemundo.

As long as you're getting a strong enough signal for NBC, you'll be able to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics. You can at least count on being able to watch the main ceremonies and many of the biggest gold medal matches, races, meets, and more. You'll also be able to watch NBC's Olympic Primetime each night.

How to watch the Summer Olympics without cable

You have to watch on Peacock, but it'll cost you

Peacock

Peacock Subscription with ads $5.99 Premium Subscription $11.99 Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Originals Yes Live TV Yes Library Peacock Free trial No Expand

Peacock is the exclusive streaming service for the 2024 Summer Olympics. The Summer Olympics' biggest events will air on networks such as NBC, USA, Telemundo, E! as well as on Peacock. This includes both the Opening and Closing Ceremony and more or less any gold medal match or contest.

Many of the events will be Peacock-only telecasts, so if you want to get the most out of the Olympics coverage, it would pay to have Peacock. These include matches or contests in every sport, so if you're keen on watching artistic swimming, equestrian, rowing, and water polo, you'll find it on Peacock. A Peacock subscription starts at $5.99 per month for an ad-based subscription or $11.99 per month for an ad-free one.

How to watch the Summer Olympics if you do have cable

If you have it, you might as well use it

If you have cable and are sticking with it during this summer, you should know how to watch the Summer Olympics. The entire 2024 Summer Olympics will be available on NBC and other NBCUniversal networks, such as USA, Telemundo, and NBC. Coverage actually starts on July 24th with select sports like rugby, soccer, and others beginning the Olympics in the lead up to the Opening Ceremony on July 26th. Those will be on NBC.

The Summer Olympics last until Sunday, August 11 with the Closing Ceremony also taking place on NBC. The final events on that day include the Men's Basketball final, the Modern Pentathlon, as well as Track and Field and Volleyball finals. Each night, NBC will run Olympic Primetime with recaps of the events from earlier in the day so that the majority of U.S. audiences can watch them in primetime.