Key Takeaways Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The game will be aired nationally on CBS, but Paramount+ will also stream it online with a 7-day free trial.

Have no fear, Taylor Swift may be able to make it to the game despite performing in Tokyo the day before.

Super Bowl LVIII, aka Super Bowl 2024, kicks off this Sunday. It's the culmination of another NFL season and one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs have all fought their way back to the big game after taking home the Lombardi Trophy last year. A win would make the Chiefs the first repeat champions since Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Their opponent is the San Francisco 49ers, a super-team stacked with All-Pro players like Christian McCaffery, Deebo Samuels, and Nick Bosa. They've been flirting with a Super Bowl win for a decade, having numerous deep playoff runs, including losing the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2020.

When is Super Bowl 2024?

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30pm. The game is taking place at Allegiant Stadium, which was completed in 2020 and is the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It can expand to accommodate up to 72,000 spectators for special events and is primarily known for its state-of-the art features such as a retractable natural grass field and a large translucent roof.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII

Cable

Super Bowl LVIII will air nationally on CBS this year. However, for the first time, there will also be a Super Bowl broadcast for kids on Nickelodeon, which is owned by Paramount (CBS and Nickelodeon's parent company).

Streaming

If you don't have cable, you'll want to stream it. Naturally, Paramount+ will let you watch the game online. It will have the regular CBS broadcast, the kids' Nickelodeon broadcast, and the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy.

Paramount+ Home to Super Bowl LVIII, and a library of streaming hits like Yellowjackets, The Curse, and Halo. There's also some of the latest hits from theaters like Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Subscription with ads $5.99 Premium Subscription $11.99 Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Originals Yes Live TV Yes, but limited number of channels Library Paramount+ See at Paramount+

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 for free

You can get a 7-day free trial to the Paramount+ streaming service, so you can test Paramount+ for Super Bowl LVIII and cancel it after the big game if you decide you don't want a subscription. Paramount+ regularly comes in two subscription tiers: Paramount+ Essential for $5.99 per month, and Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 per month. You can watch the Super Bowl on either subscription tier, too.

FAQs

Does Paramount+ have Super Bowl ads?

If you're using Paramount+ to watch the Super Bowl, you'll actually be streaming it on your local CBS affiliate. So, yes, that means you'll get the same Super Bowl commercials you would if you were watching the game on cable.

Will Taylor Swift be at the big game?

Who cares about the game -- the real question is whether Taylor Swift can make it to Super Bowl LVIII? The day before, she will be performing an Eras Tour concert in Tokyo. Despite the 12-hour flight from Japan to Las Vegas, reports suggest there are 17 hours between when her concert is expected to end and the kickoff of the game, so she could make it on time.

The Embassy of Japan even weighed in on Twitter/X, saying they think Taylor will make it to the Super Bowl to see her beau Kelce play: