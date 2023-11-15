Squid Game is one of the biggest shows in recent history. In its first four weeks of release, 1.65 billion hours of the show were streamed worldwide on Netflix, with people hooked by the tale of ordinary people playing deadly games in a bid to win a small fortune. Even the hugely popular Stranger Things wasn't able to match Squid Game for popularity, although the upcoming final season may give it a run for its money.

Understandably, Netflix is keen to make more profit off the success of the South Korean drama, and there is a new spin-off show coming shortly, called Squid Game: The Challenge.

When is the show released, what's it about, and how can you watch it? Read on to learn more.

Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge will be released exclusively on Netflix on 22 November 2023. However, it's not completely certain that every episode will drop on that date. There have been some rumours that Netflix may stagger the release of the show rather than dropping it all at once. What is certain is that you'll be able to get your first taste of Squid Game: The Challenge on 22 November.

How and where to watch Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge is a Netflix exclusive. That means that the only place you'll be able to watch it is through the streaming service; it won't be available on any other services. If you want to watch Squid Game: The Challenge, you'll need to have an existing Netflix subscription or to sign up for a Netflix subscription if you don't already have one. If you previously shared a Netflix account with other people, you may find that this is no longer possible.

You can already find the show on Netflix if you search for it, but currently there are only two trailers available (we've put the longer one further up as it's the meatiest). The first official episode (at least) will drop on 22 November, so make sure you have the date in your diary if you're a Squid Game fan.

How many episodes will there be in Squid Game: The Challenge?

For the first season of Squid Game: The Challenge, there will be ten episodes. The titles of these episodes have been released, which give some solid clues as to what each episode has in store for us.

The episode titles are as follows:

Episode 1: Red Light, Green Light

Episode 2: The Man with the Umbrella

Episode 3: War

Episode 4: Nowhere to Hide

Episode 5: Trick or Treat

Episode 6: Goodbye

Episode 7: Friend or Foe

Episode 8: One Step Closer

Episode 9: Circle of Trust

Episode 10: One Lucky Day

It remains to be seen if all ten episodes will drop at once, or whether Netflix will save us from a Squid Game: The Challenge binge by releasing some of them at a later date.

What will happen in Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality show based on the hugely popular South Korean series Squid Game. The original Squid Game is a drama series in which 456 people take part in a series of children's games with the ultimate aim of winning a prize of 45.6 billion South Korean won. However, the games prove to be deadly, with contestants being killed off so that only the last player standing can take the prize. Alliances are formed and broken as the contestants try to stay alive, but also try to come out as the ultimate winner.

Squid Game: The Challenge features 456 real contestants playing the same or similar games to those that featured in the Squid Game series. The aim is to win the grand prize of $4.56 million. However, in Squid Game: The Challenge, players are only eliminated from the game rather than being brutally killed, which is probably something of a relief for the contestants and viewers alike.

You can expect to see some of the popular games that appeared in the show, such as Red Light, Green Light. This game involves trying to reach the other end of a playing field, but players can only move when the spooky giant robot doll calls 'green light'. When she calls 'red light' you have to stand totally still; anyone that's moving is eliminated.

As well as games that appeared in the original Squid Game, some new games will be added. This is to ensure that players face some challenges that they've never seen before, so that they can't prepare their tactics in advance.

If you like the sound of playing real-life Squid Games, it's possible to do so by attending an immersive Squid Game experience in locations in the US and UK.

Where was Squid Game: The Challenge filmed?

Although Squid Game is a South Korean show, Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed in the United Kingdom. The contests for the show all had to be able to speak English too, so the show is likely to be aired in English, with subtitles offered for other regions.

Who will appear in Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge features real-life contestants who applied for the show and were successful in making it through the selection process. This means that there is unlikely to be anyone well-known appearing in Squid Game: The Challenge. It doesn't appear as if there is a host for the show either, other than a disembodied voice that tells the contestants what to do.

Where can you catch up on Squid Game season 1?

If you want to catch up on the original Squid Game, it's still available to stream on Netflix. The show is available either dubbed or with subtitles, and there's a lot of debate about which is the best way to watch.

Will there be a Squid Game season 2?

Once you've binged all 10 episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge, you'll probably be desperate for some more of the original Squid Game series, too. The good news is that Squid Game season 2 is confirmed. You can find out all we know so far about Squid Game season 2 right here.