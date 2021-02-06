The Six Nations sees England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales contest the Championship Trophy during February and March.

The Home Nations will contest the Triple Crown trophy as well, plus there are also various trophies such as the Calcutta Cup for key individual contests.

Fans who miss the live coverage of the Six Nations games, or just want to re-live the excitement, will be able to watch them in the UK on BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub after the event.

When is the Six Nations?

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations started on Saturday 4 February and takes place over five weekends, finishing with Super Saturday on 18 March when all three games fall on the same day.

Watching the Six Nations on TV

In the UK, the BBC and ITV share Six Nations coverage. The games are divided between ITV and BBC, with ITV showing the home games of France, Ireland, Italy and England; the BBC will show the home games of Scotland and Wales. We've detailed the schedule for UK viewers below.

While the broadcasts will be available in HD on BBC One HD and ITV HD, there are no 4K or HDR broadcasts.

In Ireland, coverage is available on RTE and Virgin Media; RTE also have the radio rights in Ireland. All the Wales games will also be available with Welsh commentary on S4C.

If you need to employ a VPN to pretend you're in the UK and watch the games, check out our guide to the best VPN for streaming, or you can find a full list of the international broadcasters here.

In France it's on FR2, in Italy it's on DMAX.

Guinness Six Nations

Six Nations games on ITV and the BBC

All times are in GMT.

4 February

Wales v Ireland, BBC, KO 14:15

England v Scotland, ITV, KO 16:45

5 February

Italy v France, ITV, KO 15:00

11 February

Ireland v France, ITV, KO 14:15

Scotland v Wales, BBC, KO 16:45

12 February

England v Italy, ITV, KO 15:00

25 February

Italy v Ireland, ITV, KO 14:15

Wales v England, BBC, KO 16:45

26 February

France v Scotland, ITV, KO 15:00

11 March

Italy v Wales, ITV, KO 14:15

England v France, ITV, KO 16:45

12 March

Scotland v Ireland, BBC, KO 15:00

18 March

Scotland v Italy, BBC, KO 12.30

France v Wales, ITV, KO 14:45

Ireland v England, ITV, KO 17:00

Listening to the Six Nations on the radio

The BBC has the radio rights to the Six Nations in the UK. Every home nation mens game will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra. Live commentary of every England women's game will be broadcast on 5 Live Sports Extra or online, with highlights on the BBC Sport website.

There will also be commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

Guinness Six Nations

The Women's Six Nations

The Women's Six Nations Championships will be played in March and April. The tournament will start on the weekend 25 March, concluding with Super Saturday on 29 April. The change in schedule proved good for viewing figures in 2021, so sits in the same position in 2023.

The entire competition will be broadcast across BBC in the UK, RTE and Virgin Media in Ireland and Sky Italia in Italy.

Watching highlights and following online

There will be highlights on the BBC Sport website and, as we mentioned, on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Each broadcaster will have highlights of every match, as well as in-play video clips of the games they broadcast.

ITV says that on its Rugby's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels you'll be able to see highlights and an exclusive video after each round called The Breakdown.

You can also follow @SixNationsRugby on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - the hashtags to use are #SixNations and #GuinnessSixNations.