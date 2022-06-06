Selling Sunset isn't just a show about beautiful million dollar houses, it's a show about the beautiful women that sell those houses and the beautiful clothes they wear whilst doing just that.

Full of glitz, glamour and a plenty - and we mean plenty - of drama, Selling Sunset has kept us fully entertained since it hit our screens in 2019. With season 5 all wrapped up, along with a reunion episode, all eyes are on season 6. This is everything we know so far about the new season of Selling Sunset and when it might be available.

For now, there is no confirmed release date for Selling Sunset season 6 but we know it is coming. In January 2022, US Weekly reported sources has said Selling Sunset had been renewed for a season 6 and season 7, and Netflix then confirmed the news on 23 June 2022.

Season 1 arrived in March 2019, followed by season 2 in May 2020 and season 3 in August 2020. Season 4 then arrived in November 2021 and season 5 in April 2022 so there isn't really a pattern to follow to predict when a season 6 might arrive.

One of the show's stars Chrishell Stause told Entertainment Tonight in the middle of March 2023 that the filming of season 6 was all wrapped up and they are now on season 7. It's possible therefore, that season 6 might arrive around a year after season 5 in April or May 2023.

How and where to watch Selling Sunset season 6

Selling Sunset is a Netflix exclusive so when season 6 does arrive, you'll need your Netflix subscription ready to watch all the drama unfold.

How many episodes will there be Selling Sunset season 6?

Selling Sunset seasons one, two and three all had eight episodes, while season four and five had 10. There was also a reunion episode for season 5.

We'd expect season six to also have 10 episodes and it's possible the reunion episode will start to be a thing too in future seasons, so it could have one of those too.

Selling Sunset season 6 plot: What's expected to happen?

There will no doubt be plenty of drama and a few $20 million dollar homes to feast our eyes on in season 6 of Selling Sunset. As for specifics, that's anyone's guess for now, though the cast's individual Instagram's will probably give us a few hints as to what we can expect.

Will Christine be back? It seems like she won't be back working for the Oppenheim Group after the supposed bribe in season 5, and it doesn't sound like she will continue to be a part of the show now either. Maybe we will see Mary and Romain buy a house, Heather and Tarek continue to talk about their baby journey and we'd expect there will be some focus on Chrishell and her romance with G Flip.

We're rooting for some more Emma and Micah dates on our screen and it will be interesting to see what else Chelsea brings to the table as she is confirmed to be returning.

Selling Sunset season 6 cast

Who will be back for a Selling Sunset season 6? So far, a few of the cast are officially confirmed, and a there are a couple of newbies, while a couple of others are bowing out. These are the cast members set to make a return:

Mary Fitzgerald

Chrishell Stause

Emma Hernan

Amanza Smith

Heather Young

Davina Potratz

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

At the end of season 5, it was suggested Maya Vander might not feature as heavily in future seasons as she was moving to Miami to spend more time with her family and she has since confirmed to Page Six that she won't be returning to the show. She told the site: "I decided not to execute my contract".

Christine Quinn's future also hung in the balance at the end of season 5 and she wasn't present for the reunion episode either. Quinn told US Weekly that her relationship with Jason was good since she left though, and said: "The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that." She added: "But we just have to get creative now because I don't work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it's a battle of the brokerages."

Quinn and her husband announced in April 2022 that they were starting a company called RealOpen that concentrates on cryptocurrency real estate transactions and it's since been said that she will not be returning for season 6.

As for Vanessa Villela, it's not clear if we will see her back given she is reportedly moving to London with her fiancè. New girl Chelsea Lazkani will return, and there will be two new brokers too in the form of Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

Is there a Selling Sunset season 6 trailer?

No, not yet. As filming is all wrapped up now though, we might be treated to one soon. We will be dropping it in here as soon as one appears so keep your eyes peeled.

Where to catch up on previous seasons of Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset seasons 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 are all available on Netflix so you can stream the luxurious houses and drama to your heart's content.

There is also a spin off series called Selling Tampa available to stream on the platform and there is also a Selling The OC too.

Will there be another season of Selling Sunset?

Yes, it's been confirmed there will be a season 7 of Selling Sunset. Netflix confirmed the renewal of the show on 23 June 2022 and it was confirmed by Chrishell Stause that filming had started in March 2023.