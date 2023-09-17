The second week of the NFL season sees the surprisingly 1-0 Detroit Lions hosting Seattle Seahawks.

The Lions scored an upset victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in week one, and they're looking to build on that victory this week as the Seattle Seahawks come to town. Geno Smith and The Seahawks were a victim of their own upset last week, as they fell 30-13 to the Los Angeles Rams.

When and where?

The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions will face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. BST in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Lions from anywhere

Streaming specific NFL games can be hard, especially in the 1 p.m. window on Sundays. With multiple games going on across the country, not all of them will be available in your area. If you’re in the US, you might be able to watch the game on Paramount+ so long as you live in one of the markets where CBS is broadcasting the same game. Obviously that makes it easy for the Lions fans in Detroit and Seahawks fans in Seattle to stream the game, but not so easy if you happen to be out of town for work or vacation.

We only get 17 Sundays with our favorite football teams, and maybe few more if they make the playoffs, so you never want to miss a game. That’s where a VPN can help you out. Using one of our best VPNs, like our current top-rated choice ExpressVPN, will allow you to change your location virtually, and add extra security to your internet connection.

VPNs are now incredibly simple to operate. The best VPN providers are aware that the average person can find the thought of using them intimidating and have addressed it by simplifying it down to installing the VPN (usually a button click, maybe two) and selecting a server location. We recommend ExpressVPN, but check out our best VPNs for other top options. Regardless, it's important you pick a reputable VPN provider.

ExpressVPN allows you to mask your IP address by rerouting your internet connection through global servers. To watch the Seahawks vs. Lions from anywhere: Sign up for ExpressVPN and install its app, open it and connect to a server in a region broadcasting the game, and go to a live TV streaming service showing the game in that region. You will then be able to stream the game. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out all the best VPN deals available now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Express VPN is Pocket Lint's choice for best VPN. It offers server locations all over the world which helps with all your streaming needs. It is also one of the easiest VPN's to use, with a three-step set-up process. There's also no-risk 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions in the US

Your best option for streaming the Lions taking on the Seahawks in the US is on Paramount+. That's dependent on you being in the areas where this is the priority 1 p.m. game, with three other CBS games in that time slot. There's also other live TV options like FuboTV and Hulu with Live TV. The best live TV option is YouTube TV. It has NFL Sunday Ticket for an extra fee and gives access to all games.

How to stream Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions in the UK

If you're looking to watch the game in the UK, fire up a VPN and got the Paramount+ route. A £6.99 subscription is required, but there is a seven-day free trial available, which might be enough if you're just looking to take in a game or two. You can also subscribe to NFL Gamepass, the NFL's official streaming service for £151 for the entire season or £15 weekly in 2022.

Alternatively, Sky Q, Now TV, and Sky Stream subscribers can watch live so long as they have the Sky Sports NFL channel.