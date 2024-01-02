Key Takeaways Samsung's next Unpacked event is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 10am PST or 1pm EST.

The event will showcase new additions to the Galaxy mobile device portfolio, including the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung is offering a $50 credit to those who reserve a Galaxy S24, which is expected to have a similar price range as its predecessor.

Samsung finally has time and place for us to learn the official details about its next flagship phone series, and it's offering an early bird discount if you're so inclined to reserve the device now.

The South Korean behemoth in consumer electronics is gearing up for its next Unpacked launch event this month. Here's everything you need to know about what you'll get from the whole shebang.

When is the next Samsung Unpacked event?

Samsung typically plans two Unpacked product showcases every year, and the first one for 2024 has just been announced for Jan. 17. It'll take place at the SAP Center in San Jose at 10am PST or 1pm EST.

How to watch Samsung Unpacked

Samsung always streams its Unpacked events on YouTube, and it leaves them up after for people to watch at their convenience. Pocket-lint will embed the stream once it becomes available closer to launch date.

What to expect from Samsung Unpacked in January

Officially, Samsung is telling us to expect the "new additions to the Galaxy mobile device portfolio" along with a little Galaxy AI.

@SonnyDickson / X

Galaxy S24 series

Off the books, we're certain to see the Galaxy S24 series of Android phones in their full glory. Currently, Samsung is expected to stick with a three-device push for its Galaxy S24 series: the standard package Galaxy S24, the slightly roomier S24+, and the top-of-the-line S24 Ultra.

Samsung

Gen AI

Some sort of generative AI assistant will also be at the show, but this might either be a refresh of the existing Bixby assistant or an entirely new software product.

Is that it?

We may hear about a couple more devices at Samsung Unpacked.

Galaxy Ring

There's also been some speculation about a fitness tracking ring — a Galaxy Ring of sorts — that might get a few minutes in the limelight and fit into its Galaxy Watch-driven line of wearable tech.

Galaxy Book 4 series

We may also see expanded rollout plans of the Galaxy Book 4 series, which was announced a couple weeks ago and will make it to Korea this month.

How to "reserve" a Galaxy S24

If you're interested enough to get on board with a Galaxy S24, you can put in a no-obligation reservation by heading to Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app.

You'll be trading away a bit of your insanity, as this signs you up for an email list, but what you get for your sign-up is a $50 credit to purchase that next device from Samsung.

There are specific terms and conditions for the reservation offer that we had not been offered prior to this announcement, but you'll be able to see them here.

What's the competition for Galaxy S24?

It's shaping up to be a busy Q1 in the mobile world, with OnePlus due to debut the flagship OnePlus 12 on Jan. 23. Speaking of Oneplus, the Carl Pei-led Nothing is also set to make a splash at Mobile World Congress in late February with what's expected to be a mid-ranger in the Nothing Phone (2a). All told, there's plenty of fresh competition to inspect if you're looking to purchase a phone come the spring.