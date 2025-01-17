Summary Samsung's major Galaxy S25 series keynote is now just around the corner.

At this Galaxy Unpacked event, the company is expected to unveil the latest generation of its flagship Android smartphone line, as well as some new accessories.

Here's how to access the upcoming keynote and watch the event unfold in real time.

Samsung's Galaxy S smartphone series is undoubtedly one of the most influential within the mobile tech industry -- in many ways, the high-end Android scene has been dominated by Samsung for the better part of the last decade.

In the early months of each year, the South Korean tech giant puts on a keynote presentation dedicated to its latest-and-greatest flagship 'S' smartphones. For this year in particular, we're expecting the launch of the company's new Galaxy S25 series, in addition to some updated peripherals and accessories.

Here's how to stay in the loop for Samsung's big S25 event, including details on when and how to tune in to the official live stream presentation.

When and where is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked event being streamed?

The live stream will be accessible across various online channels

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on January 22, at 1:00PM EST / 10:00AM PST. On the company's official web portal, there's a live counter ticking down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds leading up to the event itself.

As has been the case in previous years, the Galaxy S25 Unpacked keynote will be distributed in the form of an online livestream presentation. The video stream will be accessible via a couple of different sources, including Samsung's official website and its official YouTube channel.

According to Samsung, you'll need the following in order to view the YouTube stream on a desktop or laptop computer:

Most recent version of Google Chrome, Firefox, MS Edge, Opera or Safari

Operating system: Windows 7+, Mac OS X 10.7+ or Ubuntu 10+

The exact duration of the presentation is yet to be confirmed, but previous Galaxy S Unpacked events have run for approximately one hour and a half in total length.

If you're the forgetful type, or you just want some extra reassurance ahead of the Galaxy S25 series' launch, you can sign up to be notified of event details directly from Samsung's website.

Samsung faces stiff competition in 2025

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to be an iterative refresh to the popular flagship phone line

We expect Samsung's Galaxy S25 series to be a fairly iterative smartphone release. Pocket-lint has published all the major Galaxy S25 leaks and rumors , of which there are plenty.

The majority of the year-over-year upgrades we expect to see can be described as spec bumps.

In short, the majority of the year-over-year upgrades we expect to see can be described as spec bumps. The lineup is likely to arrive with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset , and a slight increase in RAM capacity is also on the cards.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra model is expected to receive a minor redesign, with Samsung reportedly walking back the phone's previous boxy design in favor of a curvier chassis.

There have been a number of rumors circulating over the potential release of a so-called Galaxy S25 Slim model.

There have been a number of rumors circulating over the potential release of a so-called Galaxy S25 Slim model, which would serve as the thinnest flagship Galaxy smartphone from the company since the days of the Galaxy S6 .

Personally, the potential inclusion of built-in Qi2 wireless charging has me far more excited -- I look forward to a future in which magnetic charging alignment is readily available across any and all Android-based smartphones.

In any case, the flagship handset competition is looking quite fierce in 2025 -- the recently released OnePlus 13 has been impressing reviewers and fans alike, and we're still only in January. If the Galaxy S25 series is revealed to be as iterative as the leaks suggest, then Samsung will have its work cut out in maintaining a dominant market status.