Bridgerton is one of Netflix's most popular shows and Queen Charlotte is one of the show's best characters so it's probably not all that surprising that a spin off show about her is about to be released.

The spin off show is called 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' and it will focus on younger Queen Charlotte and her story, including her rise to power.

This is everything you need to know about the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte spin off, including when it will be released, how to watch it and what to expect.

Netflix has confirmed Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be released on 4 May 2023.

Bridgerton season 3 is also expected to release in 2023 but Netflix has yet to confirm a date for that so it looks like the spin off series will be released before rather than alongside Bridgerton, keeping them separate.

How to watch Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

When Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is released on 4 May 2023, it will be a Netflix series and therefore, you'll need your Netflix subscription ready.

What will Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story be about?

The spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be based on younger Queen Charlotte and her journey to the powerful, meddling and excellent Queen we have all come to know and love from Bridgerton.

Netflix also said the spin off will cover young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

It's said to be a "limited prequel series" but so far, we don't know how many episodes it will offer.

Who will be cast in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Netflix has confirmed a number of cast members for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Here's the list of who we can expect to see in the spin off.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

India Amarteifio as younger Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury

Arsema Thomas as younger Agatha Danbury

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Bridgerton

James Fleet as King George III

Corey Mylchreest as younger King George III

Michelle Fairley as Dowager Princess Augusta

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Sam Clemmett as a younger Brimsley

Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute

Tunji Kasim as Adolphus

Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor

Is there a trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Yes! Netflix released a full trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story towards the end of March 2023, which you can watch below. The clip from the Netflix Tudum event is embedded within the trailer, adding a little humour to what otherwise looks like a great story with love, scandal and sex all mixed up within it - much like Bridgerton is.

Netflix also released an official teaser at the beginning of March 2023, which you can also watch below. It's sort of a mini trailer with the majority embedded in the official trailer above.

Additionally, Netflix used its Tudum event at the end of September 2022 to reveal a First Look clip which shows young Queen Charlotte trying to climb a garden wall and meeting her future husband, King George.

The clip shows the spin off will follow a similar humour and style as Bridgerton does so fans will likely be excited.

What to watch before Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is directed by Shonda Rhimes - the same producer responsible for Bridgerton, as well as excellent shows like Grey's Anatomy.

As the show will tell the story of Queen Charlotte before the Bridgerton series, you don't need to watch Bridgerton before you watch the spin off. But if you haven't seen Bridgerton, then it's definitely worth a watch and you'll get a good feel for the kind of style and humour to expect from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, as we mentioned.