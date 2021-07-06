Sony regularly hosts State of Play online events to show off the latest gameplay trailers for PS5 and PS4.

The latest one is being held on 13 April 2023, and will feature footage from the upcoming epic Final Fantasy 16, according to Sony.

Here is how and when you can watch it online.

When is the next PlayStation State of Play event?

The State of Play stream will start at 5PM ET on 13 April 2023. Here are the times for different regions:

US West Coast: 14:00 PT

US East Coast: 17:00 ET

UK: 22:00 GMT

Central Europe: 23:00 CEST

Japan: 06:00 JST (14 April)

How to watch the PlayStation State of Play video stream

You'll be able to watch it at the top of this page, where we'll embed the stream as soon as PlayStation sets it live.

Alternatively, you will also be able to watch it on PlayStation's channels on Twitch and YouTube.

What to expect during the latest State of Play

PlayStation has been fairly clear about what will be included in this State of Play, as per its announcement Tweet below.

We're going to get over 20 minutes of footage from Final Fantasy 16, comprised of new moments that we haven't seen so far, so it should be an interesting peek behind the curtain at a hugely anticipated game.

PlayStation says that we'll learn more about the world that the game is set in, alongside getting a more detailed walkthrough of how its battle system works, so it should be a fairly comprehensive gameplay showcase.

Of course, we'd expect it'll still keep plenty of secrets about the game, which will be a massive one, so this shouldn't spoil too much for avid fans.

