If you're like us, you'll want to watch Elvis and all the other Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominees from the comfort of your couch. And with the rise of services like Netflix, Prime, Disney+, and Apple TV+, that's easier than ever. To help you make the most of the Oscars 2023, we've put together this guide that makes it easy for you to watch all the Best Picture nominees before the ceremony in March. We've also included trailers and information about when exactly the 95th Academy Awards take place and how to watch the ceremony live if you want.

When are the Oscars 2023?

This year, the ceremony takes place on 12 March from 8 to 11pm ET (5pm to 8pm PT) and will be televised in the US by ABC. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the show for the third time. As always, it will be presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

What are the Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominees?

The nominees for the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2023 have been announced, and it's a cracker of a list. This year's nominees are Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking. These movies are mopping up at the box office, receiving rave reviews, and have got everyone worldwide hooked, making the competition for the Best Picture award even more exciting. Make sure you catch all of these nominees before the ceremony and decide which one will take home the Oscar.

How to watch the Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominees

The first thing to consider is how you want to watch the films. If you're a cinephile, you can probably catch them all at your local cinema. Many of the nominees are still showing in theatres, and that's a great way to experience the films as they were meant to be seen. Or, if you don't want to leave your couch, you can stream some of the films on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+. Another option is to rent or buy some of the movies from a digital retailer such as Apple or Google Play. But we're getting ahead of ourselves...

Avatar: The Way of Water

Oscars 2023 nominations: 4 - Best picture, production design, sound, visual effects.

4 - Best picture, production design, sound, visual effects. In cinemas still? Yes.

Yes. Available to rent or buy on demand?: No.

No. Available to stream?: No.

Avatar The Way of Water is a 2022 epic sci-fi film directed and produced by James Cameron. It is the sequel to Avatar (2009), with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and others all reprising their roles from the original film. Even Sigourney Weaver is returning in an additional role. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement. The story follows Na;vi Jake Sully (Worthington) and his family, who are under renewed human threat, as they seek refuge with the Metkayina clan of Pandora.

With a budget of over $450 million, this film is one of the most expensive ever made. But it has grossed over $2 billion at the global box office so far, and with a Best Picture nod, it's safe to say it's a hit. Unfortunately, it's one of two Oscars 2023 Best Pic noms you have to catch in cinemas to be able to watch it. But we'll update you the moment it becomes available to stream.

Elvis

Oscars 2023 nominations: 8 - Best picture, best actor for Austin Butler, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design, sound.

8 - Best picture, best actor for Austin Butler, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design, sound. In cinemas still? No.

No. Available to rent or buy on demand?: Yes, on Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers.

Yes, on Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers. Available to stream?: Yes, on HBO Max in the US.

Elvis is a 2022 biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, produced by Warner Bros Pictures, and written by Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. It's all about the life of the American rock and roll singer and actor Elvis Presley, but it's told from the perspective of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Austin Butler plays Presley and Tom Hanks is Parker. It's worth mentioning that Elvis' real-life daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, recently passed away, so watching this film might be an emotional experience at this time. But, it's also a chance to remember and honor Elvis.

The Fabelmans

Oscars 2023 nominations: 7 - Best picture, best director for Steven Spielberg, best actress for Michelle Williams, best-supporting actor for Judd Hirsch, original score, original screenplay, production design.

7 - Best picture, best director for Steven Spielberg, best actress for Michelle Williams, best-supporting actor for Judd Hirsch, original score, original screenplay, production design. In cinemas still?: Yes.

Yes. Available to rent or buy on demand?: Yes, on Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers.

Yes, on Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers. Available to stream?: No.

The Fabelmans is a 2022 drama film directed by Steven Spielberg and co-written and co-produced by Tony Kushner. It's a coming-of-age story that's loosely based on Spielberg's own adolescence, but it's told through the fictional character of Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker who uses films to make sense of his dysfunctional family. Gabriel LaBelle plays Sammy and the cast also includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch in supporting roles. The film is dedicated to the memories of Spielberg's real-life parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg.

Tar

Oscars nominations: 6 - Best picture, best director for Todd Field, best actress for Cate Blanchett, original screenplay, cinematography, film editing.

6 - Best picture, best director for Todd Field, best actress for Cate Blanchett, original screenplay, cinematography, film editing. In cinemas still?: No.

No. Available to rent or buy on demand?: Yes, on Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers.

Yes, on Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers. Available to stream?: Yes, on Peacock in the US (starting 27 January 2023).

Tar is a 2022 drama film written and directed by Todd Field and produced by Standard Film Company. The story follows the downfall of fictional composer and conductor Lydia Tar, played by Cate Blanchett. The supporting cast includes Nina Hoss, Noemie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong. If you're a fan of psychological dramas, then Tar is one to watch out for. And with Cate Blanchett leading the cast and up for best actress, this is one Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominee you won't want to miss.

Top Gun: Maverick

Oscars 2023 nominations: 6 - Best picture, original song, adapted screenplay, film editing, sound, visual effects.

6 - Best picture, original song, adapted screenplay, film editing, sound, visual effects. In cinemas still?: Yes.

Yes. Available to rent or buy on demand?: Yes, on Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers.

Yes, on Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers. Available to stream?: Yes, on Paramount+ in the US.

Top Gun Maverick is a 2022 drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. It's a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun, with Tom Cruise returning as the naval aviator Maverick. He's facing his past as he trains a group of new Top Gun graduates, including his deceased best friend's son, for a dangerous mission. The film is based on characters from the original film (created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr) and has an impressive cast: Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris.

Triangle of Sadness

Oscars 2023 nominations : 3 - Best picture, best director for Ruben Ostlund, original screenplay.

: 3 - Best picture, best director for Ruben Ostlund, original screenplay. In cinemas still?: No.

No. Available to rent or buy on demand?: Yes, on Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers.

Yes, on Amazon Prime Video and other digital retailers. Available to stream?: No.

Triangle of Sadness is a 2022 film written and directed by Ruben Ostlund and produced by Imperative Entertainment. It stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Buric, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Betlin, and Woody Harrelson. The story follows a celebrity couple on a luxury cruise with a bunch of other rich folks. But things take a turn for the worst when the cruise sinks and the survivors are left stranded on an island. It's a dark comedy with a star-studded cast, and if the critics are right about it, it's one to put on your watch list.

Women Talking

Oscars 2023 nominations: 2 - Best picture, adapted screenplay.

2 - Best picture, adapted screenplay. In cinemas still?: Yes.

Yes. Available to rent or buy on demand?: No.

No. Available to stream?: No.

Women Talking is a 2022 drama film written and directed by Sarah Polley. It is based on the 2018 novel by Miriam Toews and is inspired by real-life events that occurred in the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia. The film stars a bunch of big names like Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand (who also happens to be one of the film's producers.) It's about a group of women in an isolated religious colony who struggle to come to terms with their faith after a series of sexual assaults. Heavy, right? But critics say it's a powerful and moving story.

Unfortunately, it's one of two Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominations you have to catch in cinemas to be able to watch it. We'll update you the moment it becomes available to stream.

How to watch the Oscars 2023

Live broadcast

You can catch the ceremony live in the US on ABC. You can see it for free over the air on your local ABC station, or if you’re a cable or satellite subscriber, ABC may be part of your lineup.

Streaming

If you cannot watch the ABC broadcast through cable, most live-streaming services such as Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV will also be airing the ceremony live in the US.

Additional content

You will be able to catch up on the Oscars 2023 highlights on ABC's website.