The Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max also offer Disney and Netflix compatibility though, allowing users with a Netflix or Disney+ subscription to play movies, TV shows and documentaries directly on their Nest smart displays, as well as casting the services from a smartphone.

If you're a Netflix subscriber and you're wondering how to play Netflix on Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, you're in the right place. Here's how to get setup and start watching Bridgerton or The Irishman on your Nest smart display whilst making dinner.

How to play Netflix on Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max

You'll need to make sure you have the latest version of the Google Home, Google Assistant and Netflix apps to get started. To check if you have, head to the App Store on iOS devices or the Google Play store on Android devices.

Once you're all up to date, follow these steps to get Netflix up and running on your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max:

Link your Netflix account in the Google Home or Google Assistant app (steps on that below) Say "Hey Google, open Netflix" to scroll through content on your smart display and play something with a tap Say "Hey Google, play [name of your favourite show on Netflix]" to start streaming on your smart display straight away Open the Netflix app on your smartphone and tap on the cast icon, then select your smart display from the list

You can pause, play or skip forward by asking Google, and for those with a Nest Hub Max, Quick Gestures also work so you can pause and resume your Netflix watching by looking at your Hub Max and raising your hand.

How to link your Netflix account to Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max

To link your Netflix account to your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max, follow the steps below.

Open the Google Home app Tap on Settings Scroll down to Video under the Services section Tap Link under the Netflix icon Confirm Link Account in the pop-up and follow the instructions You'll need to fill in your sign in details and press Sign in and Link Select the profile you want to link your Nest smart display to Select Confirm

You can also link your Netflix account to your Nest smart display using the Google Assistant app. To use the Google Assistant app, follow the steps below:

Open the Google Assistant app Tap on your account icon in the top right corner Tap on Videos Follow steps 4-8 from above.

How to change the Netflix profile linked to Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max

If you want to change the Netflix profile you have linked to your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max, follow the steps below:

Open the Google Home app Tap on Settings Scroll down to Video under the Services section Tap Manage under the Netflix icon Select Change Profile Select the Netflix profile you want to change to Select Confirm

To change the profile using the Google Assistant app:

Open the Google Assistant app Tap on your account icon in the top right corner Make sure the Services tab is selected Tap on Video & Photos Follow steps 4-7 from above

