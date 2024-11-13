Key Takeaways A major boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is scheduled for later this week.

The event will be officially streamed on Netflix.

Netflix faces tough competition in the streaming landscape, but this week's match is bound to boost ratings.

One of the biggest boxing matches in recent memory is now just days away, which will pit fighting veteran Mike Tyson and internet sensation Jake Paul one-on-one against each other in the arena. Rather than taking the pay-per-view route, this match is instead being streamed exclusively via Netflix .

Here's the lowdown on when and how this historic match will be taking place, as well as what to expect from it.

When and where is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul match being streamed?

Unlike many other fights of this caliber, the Tyson vs. Paul isn't accessible via pay-per-view

Netflix

In short, the boxing match will be streaming on Netflix at 8pm EST / 5pm PST on November 15. If you're currently subscribed to Netflix at any of the streamer's price tiers, you'll be able to tune in to the event at no additional cost. As is the case with accessing any other Netflix program, you'll need to log into your account using an internet-connected streaming or smart device.

For reference, the current Netflix pricing structure looks like this within the US:

Standard with ads -- $7 per month

Standard -- $15.50 per month

Premium -- $23 per month

In other words, if you aren't actively subscribed to one of Netflix's paid tiers, you won't have access to the live stream of the match. Other content and media services aren't streaming the fight, either, which makes this a true Netflix exclusive .

Like other professional boxing matches, the game will feature a total of eight separate rounds, each lasting two minutes in length. The precise length of the stream itself is unclear, and availability of the match post-stream is also up in the air. In all likelihood, the game will simply be made available for on-demand rewatching, as long as you're still subscribed to Netflix.

Netflix has stiff competition in 2024

The streaming wars are hotter than ever

Netflix / Pocket-lint

Netflix was once the undisputed king of online media streaming -- a privilege it enjoyed as a result of arriving at the streaming business model earlier than its competitors. Today, accessing on-demand TV shows and movies via the internet is near ubiquitous, and a barrage of competition has cropped up.

There's no doubt that the exclusivity deal on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is a major win for Netflix on a short-term basis.

As Disney , HBO , Apple , and others all race to one-up each other in the production and availability of exclusive content, Netflix's luster has dulled. The company has since attempted to bolster its user base metrics by introducing new intellectual properties, adding mobile games to the service, diversifying the number of price tiers on offer, and cracking down on password sharing.

It's certainly clear that the streaming service arena has become just as red hot at the boxing arena.

There's no doubt that the exclusivity deal on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight is a major win for Netflix on a short-term basis. Whether this major boxing match will bring in traffic to the platform and boost ratings in the long term is anyone's guess.