It's another huge week in the Premier League with Manchester United taking on Brighton at Old Trafford. The game's sure to pile yet more pressure on United manager Erik ten Hag with stars Antony and Jadon Sancho unavailable for various reasons. A bad result against Brighton could be a real problem.

A game against Brighton right now is far from an easy prospect, too. Roberto De Zerbi's men are on fire right now after putting three past Newcastle United the last time out. This isn't a team to meet even on a good day and Manchester United have been very short of those of late.

When and where?

Manchester United vs. Brighton is set to kick off today, 16 September. Coverage begins at 10:00am ET and 3:00pm BST for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Brighton from anywhere

Traveling for work? On vacation? Unable to tune into the local programming that would allow you to watch your favorite shows normally? No worries -- a VPN can help get you back up and running in just a few minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Most VPN services these days, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, make it quite easy to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get an extra 3 months of ExpressVPN for free when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the cost for 15 months down to under $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that’s offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Manchester United vs. Brighton in the US

If you're in the United States and want to tune in and watch Manchester United vs. Brighton, Peacock Premium the place to be. The game is streaming exclusively on Peacock Premium in the U.S. and you can sign up for just a month of access if you're only keen on this one game. If you do go that route you'll want to remember to cancel your new subscription before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a second one. Peacock is offering Premium for $5.99 per month, so be sure to check it out below and get started now.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the UK

Unfortunately, Man United vs. Brighton isn't available to watch live in the UK, so you're out of luck there. You'll be able to watch highlights after the fact on the BBC's Match of the Day show. It'll air live at 10:20pm BST on BBC1 and iPlayer.