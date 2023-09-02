It's matchweek 4 of the English Premier League and champions Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium. Last year's fixture saw City pick up a 2-1 win. Pep Guardiola's men will be hoping for a more resounding victory this time out, but it won't be easy.

Marco Silva's Fulham doesn't lay down for anyone, even without talismanic striker Aleksandar Mitrović - a recent transfer to the Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal means he's unlikely to grace the Premier League again. That's sure to be something for which the City defence will be pleased, but Fulham still has enough firepower to cause problems.

Man City currenly sits top of the league with three wins from three, but they were made to work for it last time out against the newly-promoted Sheffield United. A narrow 2-1 win was a hard-fought one, while Fulham's last Premier League game was a 2-2 draw with title hopefuls Arsenal.

When and where?

Manchester City vs. Fulham is set to kick off today, 2 September. Coverage begins at 10:00am ET and 3:00pm BST for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to stream Manchester City vs. Fulham in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Manchester City vs. Fulham, Peacock Premium is your best bet. The game is streaming exclusively on Peacock Premium in the US and you can sign up for just a month of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a second one. Peacock is offering Premium for $5.99 per month, so be sure to check it out below and get started now.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham in the UK

Unfortunately, Man City vs. Fulham isn't available to watch live in the UK, so you're out of luck there. You'll be able to watch highlights after the fact on the BBC's Match of the Day show. It'll air live at 10:30pm BST on BBC1 and iPlayer.