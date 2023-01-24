Here's everything you need to know about M3GAN, including when and where you can watch it at home.

If you're a horror fan, 2023 is off to a roaring start. M3GAN is a breakout hit that puts a modern sci-fi spin on the classic killer doll format.

Really, the film's success should be no surprise, as it has James Wan (the writer of SAW) and Jason Blum (the man behind Paranormal Activity, The Purge and countless others) behind the wheel.

As funny as it is creepy, M3GAN is a thrilling ride from start to finish. Here's everything you need to know, including when and where you can watch it at home.

M3GAN: What you need to know

M3GAN stars Allison Williams as Gemma, an engineer at a toy company working on an ambitious AI robotic doll. When tragedy strikes, she ends up looking after her late sister's child, Cady, played by Violet McGraw.

Gemma is not a natural caregiver, and her work requires much of her time and attention. So, in order to keep Cady entertained, she decides to let her beta test the new robotic doll, named M3GAN.

As you might imagine, things steadily get out of hand from that point onwards and the result is plenty of scares and just as many laughs. If you enjoyed Black Mirror, we think it's safe to say you'll enjoy this movie, too.

Universal Pictures

Theatrical release

M3GAN was released exclusively in theatres on January 6 2023 in the US, in the UK it was released on January 13 2023.

At-home release

M3GAN became available to buy or rent digitally on January 24 2023 in the US.

DVD and Blu-ray versions are expected around March 2023 and are available to preorder today.

M3GAN: Where to stream

Currently, M3GAN is only available on VOD, and you can rent or buy from most of the popular platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Eventually, it's likely that M3GAN will arrive on Peacock, as most other Universal and Blumhouse releases have in the past. We don't currently know when this will happen with M3GAN.

squirrel_widget_12866069

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

M3GAN: Trailers

There are two official trailers for M3GAN, and we have embedded both of them below, in chronological order.

Did you like this?

Then maybe you'll like our movie order viewing guides:

We also have these rumour round-ups on upcoming movies: