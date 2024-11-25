Key Takeaways Tubi provides free access to live sports channels, offering a variety of sporting events.

The platform has a vast library of over 20,000 free shows and movies, making it easy to find something to watch.

Sports content on Tubi includes curated sports shows and movies, with ad-supported viewing options.

There are so many options you have when it comes to choosing content platforms. You can stream YouTube videos all hours of the day. You can binge every show on Netflix that mildly interests you. Many people have focused on the alternatives to a cable subscription in recent years, but many people have stayed with cable in order to guarantee themselves the ability to watch live sports in their area. It is arguably the easiest way to make sure you can watch your teams if you're a fan of local teams in your area.

But if you're not the biggest sports fan and you just enjoy watching sports casually, you're probably not interested in paying a lot for many channels you don't watch and watching sports teams you don't care about. While finding live sports for free can be difficult but it isn't impossible. Tubi hits a home run in that aspect because of all the live sports that it offers.

The free streaming platform is chock full of thousands of shows and movies on demand. But it also has live television, including a large list of live sports channels. These include channels like NFL Network, MLB Network, and more. The best way to watch live sports for free might be on Tubi. Here's how to enjoy your sports on Tubi without having to pay for them.

Tubi Tubi is a free streaming platform that offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and even access to live TV channels. Tubi is available across all major platforms via a dedicated application or via the web. number of users 80 million notable shows Hemlock Grove , Babylon 5 , Spartacus , Gotham , Columbo notable movies Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead , Child's Play , White House Down , Knives Out , It Premium Subscription No Originals Yes Live TV 200+ channels Price Free Free trial N/A Ad plans N/A Expand

What is Tubi?

Let's break down the free streamer

Tubi

Tubi is one of the most-used free streamers available in the US. It doesn't have the most recent films that have been released or every latest TV show. But it does have a massive collection of free shows and movies to stream and an interface that's easy to navigate. Tubi boasts over 20,000 titles in its library, so it will be difficult for you to actually not be able to find something to watch. Tubi gives you access to a huge on-demand library as well as live channels for you to watch.

These live channels are showing you curated content, so it isn't what is currently airing on the channel if you had it on cable. Many of the shows do provide you with a realistic look at what the channels do offer. The interface has many categories and sections you can navigate through, helping you find the content that you're interested in. Signing up for an account is completely free and you're able to create a watch list of shows and movies, so you don't have to search for them every time you're looking for something to watch.

How to watch live sports for free on Tubi

There are all kinds of channels to choose from

When you log into Tubi, you will see a Home page that provides you with a curated selection of titles. They may be movies or TV shows and they only require you to scroll over and select one of them to start watching. But if you want to check out what Tubi has to offer in terms of sports, you need to head over to the Live TV section.

Navigate to the left menu. Scroll down to Live TV. Look above the first channel. You will see the word Featured. This is the category of channels. Start scrolling until you find Sports on Now. Once you get to Sports on Now, scroll through the sports channels to watch live sports.

The channels that are available to you are:

Fanduel TV Extra

Motor Trend Fast TV

NFL Channel

Fox Sports on Tubi

DAZN Women's Football

DAZN Ringside

PGA Tour

NHL Channel

HBO Boxing on Tubi TV

MLB Channel

Fubo Sports

Top Rank Classics

Stadium

Poker Go

Waypoint TV

Outside TV

Racing America

NHRA

Women Sports Network

Fox Sports en Espanol

bein Sports Xtra

Real Madrid TV

bein Sports Xtra ñ

ACC DN

The shows that are available are curated for Tubi, so there are commercial breaks and ads built in to help support the platform.

More sports available on Tubi

You can find more for free

If you're curious to browse what other sports content Tubi has to offer, you can head back to the Home page and back into the menu on the left side. You can search in the Categories section of the menu to see sports titles in both movies and TV shows. Current categories include Beyond the Scoreboard as well as Sports Movies & Shows. There are more than 400 movies and shows that populate between these two sections, giving you plenty of sports content to watch.

If you select the TV Shows section of the Home page menu, you'll be able to scroll down to the Sports Shows section. Titles like Trighton Fights, UFL, Game of Arms, MLB All Star Highlights, Idris Elba King of Speed, and more are available. There are shows about motocross, poker, boxing, biathlon, skiing, soccer, auto racing, wrestling, and others