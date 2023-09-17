The second week of the NFL season sees Buffalo Bills looking to rebound against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders will head to Buffalo coming off a 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos that gave them an early lead in the AFC West. Buffalo is coming off a surprising overtime loss to the Jets on Monday Night Football. Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed some early season rust he’ll need to shake off for week 2.

When and where?

The Raiders and Bills will face off at 1 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. BST in Buffalo, New York. The game will be played at the Bill’s Highmark Stadium.

How to watch Raiders vs Bills from anywhere

Watching certain NFL games can be challenging, particularly during the 1 p.m. slot on Sundays. With several games unfolding nationwide, not all will be accessible in your region. If you're in the US, Paramount+ might be an option if you're situated in a market where CBS airs that specific game. Naturally, this makes streaming straightforward for Bills enthusiasts in Buffalo and Raiders supporters in Nevada, but it's a tad trickier if you're away on business or holiday.

We get just 17 Sundays with our favorite football teams, and perhaps a few additional ones if they reach the playoffs, so you'd hate to miss any game. This is where a VPN comes into play. By using one of the top VPNs listed in our guide, such as ExpressVPN, you can virtually shift your location and enhance the security of your internet connection.

VPNs are easy to use. The best VPN providers are aware the average person can find the thought of using them daunting and have addressed it by simplifying it down to installing the VPN (a button click or two) and selecting a server location. We recommend ExpressVPN, but check out our best VPNs for other top options. Regardless, you should always choose a reputable VPN provider. To watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills game from anywhere: Sign up for ExpressVPN and install its app, open the app and connect to a server in a region broadcasting the game, and go to the streaming platform showing the game in that region. Your IP will appear local, enabling you to bypass geo-restrictions and stream the game effortlessly.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out all the best VPN deals available right now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Express VPN is Pocket Lint's choice for best VPN. It offers server locations all over the world which helps with all your streaming needs. It is also one of the easiest VPN's to use, with a three-step set-up process. There's also no-risk 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills in the US

Your best choice for streaming the Raiders vs. the Bills in the US is Paramount+. However, this depends on whether you are in the regions where it's the premier 1 p.m. game, especially since three other CBS games are airing at the same time. Other live TV alternatives include FuboTV and Hulu with Live TV. Among these, YouTube TV stands out as the top live TV option. Additionally, with YouTube TV, you have the option to add NFL Sunday Ticket for an additional fee, granting you access to every game.

How to stream Las Vegas Raiders vs Buffalo Bills in the UK

If you're in the UK and want to watch the game, consider using one of the VPNs above with Paramount+. A subscription costs £6.99, but there's a seven-day free trial available, which could suffice if you're only interested in watching a game or two. Alternatively, you can subscribe to NFL Gamepass, the NFL's official streaming service, for £151 for the entire season or £15 weekly in 2022.

Alternatively, Sky Q, Now TV, and Sky Stream subscribers can watch live so long as they have the Sky Sports NFL channel.