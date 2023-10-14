There's a major boxing showdown this Saturday between two undefeated fighters.

Tommy Fury is slated to face off against British YouTube star and musician KSI this Saturday in Manchester. The two will finally fight after KSI initially declined a challenge from Fury following KSI's win over Logan Paul in November 2019. KSI is more famous for his music and YouTube channel following than his boxing career at this point. He has 41 million YouTube subscribers and has had 14 of his songs hit the top 40 UK singles list. Still, he is finding just as much succuss inside the ring, as he's undefeated in his first five fights. He initially won his last fight against Joe Fournier, but the match was declared a no contest when replay revealing KSI won in large part thanks to an accidental strike with his forearm.

KSI should have his hands full of Tommy Fury, who has a 9-0 record with four knockouts. Unlike KSI, Fury began his career as a boxer before finding fame as a reality TV star on the UK series Love Island. Fury has been angling for this fight against KSI since 2019, and while doing the promotional tour, he's been confident that he'll be able to land a knockout on KSI in the first round.

When and where?

The KSI vs Fury fight is the main event on the fight card for Saturday, Oct. 14. The undercard will get underway at 7pm BST at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The ringwalk for the KSI vs Fury fight is scheduled for 10:50pm BST, although that could change depending on the length of the earlier fights. For those looking to tune in from the around the world, the undercard fights will start at 2pm EST, 11am PST, and 8pm CEST, with the main event scheduled for 5:50pm EST, 1:50PM PST, and 11:50pm CEST.

How to watch KSI vs Fury from anywhere

Traveling for work or on vacation and unable to tune into the local programming that would allow you to watch your favorite shows normally? No worries. A VPN can help, and it takes just a few minutes to get up and running. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually and add an extra layer of security to your internet connection when traveling.

Most VPN services these days, like our favorite service ExpressVPN, make it quite easy to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event. Right now, you can get an extra 3 months of ExpressVPN for free when you sign up for the service's annual subscription, bringing the cost for 15 months down to under $100. You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if something doesn't go according to plan you'll still be covered. Between the 24/7 support that's offered, great range of server locations and the consistency in speed and performance, ExpressVPN is easy to recommend. Many VPN services seem similar on the surface, but few, if any, offer the total package of ExpressVPN.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out all the best VPN deals that are available right now.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN is one of our favorite VPN services that's available right now. Not only is it easy to use, but the company provides great customer support, and backs it all with a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

How to stream KSI vs Fury in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch KSI vs Fury fight live, you can stream the Pay-Per-View event from DAZN or ESPN+, but it's not cheap. On DAZN, it'll cost you $55 in order to stream all the fights. ESPN+ is even more expensive, with the entire fight card costing $65 plus a one-month ESPN+ subscription. The event is available on DAZN for much cheaper in other countries if you have a VPN, though.

How to stream KSI vs Fury in the US

In the UK, you can subscribe to the PPV on DAZN. You can get the entire fight card for only $19.99, so a much cheaper price than the US stream. DAZN will also carry the event in over 200 countries across the world. You can check out what the PPV costs in each country at DAZN.