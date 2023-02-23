Here's how you can watch Knock at the Cabin at home, including streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin is a suspenseful thriller that follows a family on a secluded vacation, where a mysterious and threatening group of strangers confronts them.

Of course, being a Shyamalan film, unexpected twists and turns are on the menu. And while not everyone is in love with this latest outing, it certainly has its merits, with many praising Dave Bautista's exceptional acting, along with the gorgeous cinematography.

If you're ready to sit on the edge of your seat, here's everything you need to know, including how, where and when you can stream it at home.

Knock at the Cabin: What you need to know

As we mentioned up top, the film follows a family on vacation at a remote cabin, when four intimidating strangers arrive claiming that they need to save the world.

To do this, the family will need to make an impossible decision, or risk bringing about the apocalypse. To find out more, you'll have to watch, but you can be sure that things aren't quite what they seem, this is a Shyamalan flick, after all.

Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abby Quinn (Landline), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter).

It's based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay and adapted for the screen by M. Night Shyamalan.

The film was released exclusively in cinemas on February 3 2023 in both the US and the UK. It was originally slated for release on February 17, but was brought forward to avoid competition from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Knock at the Cabin was released to video-on-demand platforms on February 21 2023 - in the US, at least. You can watch it on all the major platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Universal Pictures

Knock at the Cabin: Where to stream

The movie is now available on major VOD platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon and Vudu. Currently, it carries a high rental price as the movie is still available in theatres, but this should drop significantly when the theatrical run ends.

As for subscription services, it's expected to land on Peacock sometime soon. This is the case for all Universal Studios releases, and while we don't know the exact release date yet, you might not have too long to wait. Some movies have been added as soon as 45 days after their theatrical debut.

A Peacock subscription will cost you $5 a month for ad-supported viewing or $10 a month for an ad-free experience.

In the UK, it'll likely find its way to Now TV and Sky platforms, eventually.

What is the best streaming device for your TV? Our top recommendation is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Also excellent are the Google Chromecast with Google TV, the Roku Express 4K, the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Knock at the Cabin: Trailers

Pocket-lint has embedded the latest trailer for Knock at the Cabin at the top of this page. The older trailer for the movie is below.

Did you like this?

Then maybe you'll like our movie order viewing guides:

We also have these rumour round-ups on upcoming movies: