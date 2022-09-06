Google wants to use AI to help you find what you need in a “natural and intuitive” way. Here's everything to know about its Paris event plans.

Google seems poised to reveal new information about AI-powered conversational AI system, Bard, at a Live from Paris event. This event will happen around 24 hours after Microsoft's announcement of a ChatGPT-powered Bing and Edge. Keep in mind Google has been experimenting with artificial intelligence and machine learning for years, but it now aims to rival AI systems like ChatGPT and possibly even DALL-E. It also wants to use AI to help you find what you’re looking for in a more “natural and intuitive” way.

Here's what you need to know.

When is Google's Live from Paris event?

The "Google presents: Live from Paris" will take place on Wednesday 9 February 2023 at the following times around the globe:

New York: 8:30AM ET

8:30AM ET San Francisco: 5:30AM PT

5:30AM PT London: 1:30PM GMT

1:30PM GMT Paris: 2:30PM CET

How to watch Google's Live from Paris event online?

The Live from Paris event will be livestreamed on YouTube. You can watch the video at the top of this page by clicking on the play button.

What to expect from Google's Live from Paris event?

Google has recently introduced Bard, a conversational AI system that is powered by LaMDA Ai. This system is a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, although it's one that a former Google engineer has warned is now sentient. Anyway, at the event, we can expect to hear more about Bard as well as Google's advancements in AI and machine learning. We suspect it will focus on how AI can help users who are searching the web, too, given Microsoft just announced a Bing and Edge-powered search experience.

Want to know more?

The world of AI chatbots has a new player, and it's from Google. Called Bard, it's designed to directly take on OpenAI's popular ChatGPT that launched last autumn. It’s described as an experimental conversational AI service that's powered by LaMDA, Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications. As of 6 February 2023, Bard is available to a select group of trusted testers and will be opened more widely in early 2023. It can perform a wide range of tasks, including text generation, question-answering, and summarisation.

