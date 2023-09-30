Two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, head on the road for the first time this season to face off against the Auburn Tigers and first-year head coach Hugh Freeze.

Georgia is currently 4-0, and looks prime for another College Football Playoff appearance. They're a two touchdown favorite to beat Auburn, but college football rivalry games rarely play out as expected. Georgia has had some early season struggles offensively while replacing former starting quarterback Stetson Bennett, and Auburn has shown their defense might be up for the challenge of taking down the No. 1 ranked team in the AP poll.

But Auburn is coming off their first loss of the season, a 27-10 defeat at Texas A&M.

When and where?

Georgia at Auburn is set to kick off Sept. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Coverage begins at 3:30pm EST, 12:30pm PST, and 9:30pm BST for those looking to tune in from around the globe.

How to watch the Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers from anywhere

How to stream the Georgia Bulldogs vs Auburn Tigers in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Georgia vs Auburn live, then Paramount+ is your best bet.

The game is streaming exclusively on CBS in the US, and Paramount+ is the cheapest way to stream it without a cable subscription. You can get a free one-week trial or sign up for just a month of access for $5.99, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a second one.

You can also use live TV services like Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTubeTV to stream the game on CBS.

How to watch the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers in the UK

In the UK, you can catch Georgia vs Auburn live on ESPN's UK channel using a Sky or Virgin cable subscription. If you don't have ESPN through your cable provider, your cheapest option is to use a VPN to stream the game using Paramount+. You could also use a live TV streaming service like Hulu with Live TV to watch the game as well.