Dominic Toretto and his crew have been tearing up the streets for over two decades and while the Fast and Furious films have changed significantly over the years - with both the plots and the stunts having become more extreme - it's a franchise that is still going strong some 21 years after the first film was released.

The most recent film - Fast 9 - was released in 2021 and now all eyes are on Fast and Furious 10 - known as Fast X.

This is everything we know so far about part one of the two-part finale that will conclude the Fast Saga, including when it is expected to be released, who is expected to be in it and all the news surrounding it.

19 May 2023

It was initially confirmed by Universal that Fast and Furious 10, or Fast X as it is officially known now, would arrive in cinemas on 7 April 2023.

This date has now been pushed back slightly however, with the new date confirmed to be 19 May 2023.

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) confirmed on his Instagram account on 20 April 2022 that filming had started, whilst also confirming the title of the film. A week into filming, director Justin Lin quit. A new director was appointed a week after Lin announced he was stepping back, and thankfully, that's not caused any delays with the release date on track for 19 May 2023.

Fast X cast: Who is expected to return for Fast and Furious 10?

It wouldn't be right to have a Fast and Furious finale without most of the core crew right? And yes, some of them are no longer alive - Gisele for example - but that hasn't stopped the Fast Saga finding a way to bring key characters back in the past. Yes Han, we're talking about you.

Brian O'Connor will very sadly be harder to do this with of course, given Paul Walker's tragic death in November 2013, but O'Connor lives on in the Saga so he will no doubt be mentioned at the very least and who knows with technology these days what the directors could do to keep O'Connor's character shining bright in this film.

With none of the core crew dying in Fast 9, we expect the following cast members to return for Fast X:

Vin Diesel as Dom

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty

Tyrese Gibson as Roman

Ludacris as Tej

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Sung Kang as Han

Jordana Brewster as Mia

Charlize Theron has confirmed her return to the Fast Saga, meaning Cipher will return as the villain and you see her and Letty in the trailers that you can watch a little further down. Jason Statham returns as Deckard Shaw too and his mother, Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw played by Helen Mirren, is also back, based on the trailers.

Given Fast 9 introduced Dom's brother Jakob Toretto, played by John Cena, to the party, it's unsurprising to see him in the trailer - and seemingly on the good side from the start rather than the baddie side for Fast X.

Fast 9 left My Nobody's (Kurt Russell) fate in question but as he is the reason Han is alive thanks to his help faking his death, we expect he will have some role to play for the finale. It's been confirmed that Little Nobody (Scott Eastwood) will be back though. Sadly a return of Dwayne Johnson - aka The Rock - who played Luke Hobbs in several of the Fast and Furious films isn't on the cards.

Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson have all been confirmed for Fast X, though currently we don't know their roles other than Momoa will be a villain and it looks like he is going to be playing a pretty major role. Alan Ritchson has also been confirmed as one of the villains.

What is expected to happen in Fast X?

It's difficult to say what the storyline for Fast X will be at the moment. The last two movies are expected to tell an overarching story, though at the moment, it is unclear what that story will focus on. Based on the trailers, it looks like Jason Momoa - whose character's name hasn't been revealed yet - is out for revenge after Dom and Brian stole an entire safe in Fast Five and Momoa's future (as in cash), whilst also killing his family in the process.

Dom's crew will no doubt be saving the world from Momoa and Cipher, both of whom will no doubt be trying to destroy it, but who will be on what side and what the characters will get up to is anyone's guess for now. With Fast 9 seeing Tej and Roman go to space though, let's be honest, anything is possible.

We suspect we will find out if Mr Nobody is dead or alive and the credits sequence of Fast 9 suggests the story of Han and Shaw could be prominent in the next film, but we will have to wait and see for now where the finale goes with that.

Is there a Fast X trailer?

Yes, there are currently two trailers. You can watch them both below. The second was released on 19 April 2023, one month prior to the release of Fast X.

The first trailer was released in the middle of Febraury 2023.

We'd also recommend following Vin Diesel on Instagram as he often shares behind the scenes footage and sneak peeks so you'll get a little taste of what's been happening over the last few months.

What about Fast 11?

In October 2020, it was revealed that Justin Lin would direct the last two films of the Fast and Furious franchise, though Lin then quit as director a week into filming Fast X so it's likely he won't do Fast 11 either. Tyrese Gibson - who plays Roman - previously said the plan was to shoot Fast and Furious 10 and Fast and Furious 11 back-to-back. Louis Leterrier stepped into the director position but it is not yet known if the schedule will remain the same.

There's currently no word on a release date for Fast and Furious 11, though if the two films are shot back-to-back, hopefully we won't have to wait too long after Fast X before we get the second part of the finale. It's still likely to be 2024 though, given Fast X isn't arriving until May 2023.

How to catch up on previous Fast and Furious movies before Fast X

We've got a separate feature that tells you the best order to watch the Fast and Furious films in, but if you want to know where to watch the films, we've got you covered below. Based on the trailer, if there are any you should absolutely watch before Fast X, watch Fast Five.

Where to stream the fast and Furious films in the UK

Here is where to stream the Fast and Furious films of you're in the UK:

Fast and Furious (2001) - Amazon Prime Video

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) - Amazon Prime Video

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) - Amazon Prime Video

Fast and Furious 4 (2009) - Amazon Prime Video

Fast Five (2011) - Amazon Prime Video

Fast and Furious 6 (2013) - Amazon Prime Video

Furious 7 (2015) - Sky Cinema or NOW Cinema

The Fate of the Furious 8 (2017) - Only available to buy or rent

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (2019) - Only available to buy

Fast and Furious 9 (2021) - Sky Cinema or NOW Cinema

Where to stream the Fast and Furious films in the US

Here is where to stream the Fast and Furious films of you're in the US: