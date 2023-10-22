Week seven of the NFL features a huge matchup between two teams currently leading their divisions, the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Lions are 5-1 on the season and are sitting in first place in the NFC North thanks to their four game winning streak. If the Lions sitting in first place sounds a little odd, that's because they've never won the division since it was created in 1993. Their last playoff win came the year before in 1992. Still quarterback Jared Goff is leading an explosive Lions offense that has fans hopeful the team will finally be able to end some of these playoff droughts that are 30 years old now

However, the Lions will face their stiffest test of the season when they have to travel to Baltimore and take on former MVP Lamar Jackson and a stifling Raven's defense. The Raven's currently lead the AFC North division with a 4-2 record after defeating the Tennessee Titans last week in London. The season's far from over, but this has all the makings of a game that could propel the winning team towards a top playoff seed.

When and where?

The Lions vs Ravens is set to kick off Sunday, October 22nd at 1pm in M&T Stadium in Baltimore. Coverage begins at 10am PST, 6pm BST, and 7pm CEST for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to stream Lions vs Ravens in the US

The Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens game will be aired on Fox. You can stream it with any live TV streaming service like YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV if the game is available on your local Fox station. There are two other games being carried by Fox in the 1pm time slot, so you may not have access to the Lions vs Ravens game. That's especially rough if you're a fan of one of these teams who's stuck out of town and unable to get the game on Fox.

If that's the situation you find yourself in there are two options: you can subscribe to YouTube TV and then pay for NFL Sunday Ticket, which costs about $400 to $500. On the other hand, if you have a VPN you can either switch to your home area where the game is available or you can subscribe to the NFL GamePass International on DAZN which offers all regular season and playoff NFL games for $19.99 per month.

How to watch Lions vs Ravens in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event is by tuning in and watching it on DAZN using the NFL GamePass International subscription platform. Unfortunately the game will only be available to stream 24 hours after it's originally aired, which isn't great if you'd like to watch the game live. If you're a Lions or Ravens fan stuck in the UK for their showdown, you could use a VPN in order to watch the game as it airs on DAZN in another country where it won't be walled-off for 24 hours. You could also use YouTube TV as well with a VPN.