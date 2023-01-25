The funniest event in the influencer boxing calendar is back for 2023, here's everything you need to know.

In 2022, a new breed of influencer boxing event hit the scene, in the form of the Creator Clash.

In some ways, it's the antithesis of the influencer boxing events that came before it, donating proceeds to charity, promoting good sportsmanship and never over-blowing rivalries for the sake of hype.

The Creator Clash is an event where friendly internet personalities congregate to punch each other in the head for the sake of entertainment - and last year it raised over a million for charity. What more could you need?

The event is returning in 2023 and here's everything we've learned so far, including who's fighting and where you can watch the action.

When is the Creator Clash 2?

The Creator Clash 2 takes place on April 14 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Live tickets go on sale on January 27 at 10 am EST.

How to watch the Creator Clash 2

The Creator Clash will be available to stream live via the pay-per-view service, Moment.

Tickets give access to the event plus the ability to replay the event for 48 hours afterwards.

Just like the live tickets, pay-per-view tickets also go on sale on January 27 at 10 am EST.

Pricing has not been announced, however, last year tickets ranged from $20 to $35 depending on when you purchased.

Last year's event was uploaded to iDubbbz youtube channel in its entirety a couple of weeks after the event. You can check that out below:

Who is fighting in the Creator Clash 2?

This year's event sees plenty of returning creators, and a whole host of new faces.

The headline match sees the event's organizer, iDubbbz, facing off against Alex Wassabi, the vlogger who beat Deji in a high-profile boxing event last year.

Another standout matchup is Harley Morenstein, of Epic Meal Time fame, taking on ex-WWE wrestler John Morrison.

Here's the full lineup:

Jack Manifold vs Dakota Olave

Fitz vs I Did A Thing

Jaelaray vs Abelina Sabrina

Dad vs AB

Leonhart vs Crank Gameplays

Mika vs Alanah Pearce

Arin Hanson vs Jarvis Johnson

Myth vs Hundar

Haley Sharpe vs Marisha Ray

Froggy Fresh vs Chris Ray Gun

John Randall Hennigan vs Harley Morenstein

iDubbbz vs Alex Wassabi

Creator Clash

Who else will be there?

The lineup of creators and internet personalities isn't just limited to the fights. We'll be seeing some familiar faces in the commentary, interview and host positions, too.

Markiplier - Pre and post-show host

Jacksepticeye - Pre and post-show host

MoistCr1tikal - Commentary

Tony Jefferies - Commentary

Wade Plemons - Commentary

Chills - Interviews

Amouranth - Interviews

Esfand - Interviews

SuperMega - National Anthem performers

Akinola Verissimo - Ring announcer

What charities does the Creator Clash 2 support?

The 2023 event will donate all net profits to charity and has listed nine organizations on its website. You can find out more here.