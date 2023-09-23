Manchester United comes into this one on the back of that 4-3 reverse to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and will hope for improved fortunes against Premier League new boys Burnley. Star striker Rasmus Hojlund could be the man to help United rekindle the success of yesteryear, but he'll need those playing behind him to tighten things up considerably.

As for Burnley, they're back in the big time and trying to make sure that they stay there. The fact they're managed by a former Manchester City legend in Vincent Kompany just adds further fuel to a game that already has plenty riding on it.

When and where?

Burnley vs. Manchester United is set to kick off today, September 23. Coverage begins at 3:00 pm ET and 8:00 pm BST for those looking to tune in from around the world. The game will take place at Burnley's Turf Moor ground, a stadium that was a fortress during the club's rise from the Championship last season.

How to watch Burnley vs. Manchester United from anywhere

How to stream Burnley vs. Man United in the US

If you're in the United States and want to tune in and watch Burnley vs. Manchester United, Peacock Premium is the streaming option you're looking for. Peacock has the exclusive streaming rights for Premier League games in the United States and you can sign up for just a month of access if you're only keen on this one game. If you do go that route you'll want to remember to cancel your new subscription before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a second one. Peacock is offering Premium for $5.99 per month, so be sure to check it out below and get started now.

How to watch Burnley vs. Manchester United in the UK

Watching from the UK? The game is available to watch live on Discovery Plus/TNT Sports 1 both via your TV provider and the TNT apps on your smart devices. The game kicks off at 8:00 pm, but the show starts an hour earlier for those who like to take in all the build-up. A TNT Sports subscription will set you back £29.99 a month.