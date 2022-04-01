Glossy period drama (with much more sex and scandal) - Bridgerton - first graced Netflix in late 2020 and it was excellent. It was the TV series that had us all hooked on Lady Whistledown's detailing of the events from start to finish, further fuelled by the second season that hit our screens in March 2022.

The first series was inspired by Juila Quinn's book - 'The Duke and I' - while the second series was inspired by Quinn's second book - 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'. There are eight books in total so there is plenty of material to see us binge on Bridgerton for quite a while longer.

With a season 3 and 4 already confirmed by Netflix, here is everything we know so far about Bridgerton season 3 and when it will hit our screens.

Netflix confirmed Bridgerton would see a season 3 (and 4 for that matter) on 13 April 2021. It hasn't yet confirmed when Bridgerton season 3 will air though. We would hope to see it in the first half of 2023, but it's unclear for now.

Bridgerton season 2 aired on 25 March 2022, while season 1 aired on 25 December 2020. It's therefore almost a year since season 2, which would suggest season 3 is close, but there's no official date as yet.

Production was well underway in July 2022 though, with Netflix releasing a YouTube video to let us know, so hopefully the wait won't be too much longer.

How and where to watch Bridgerton season 3

When Bridgerton season 3 does land, it be on Netflix only. Unsurprising, given its a Netflix original series - and one of the biggest one so far - so you'll need to make sure you have your Netflix subscription ready.

How many episodes will there be in Bridgerton season 3?

Bridgerton season 1 and season 2 both had eight episodes so it wouldn't be too surprising to see a similar number for season 3, though currently we don't know.

Each episode is likely to be an hour long though - or just over, as they were in season 1 and season 2, so we can hope for at least eight hours of more drama and Lady Whistledown reporting.

What is expected to happen in Bridgerton season 3

As mentioned, the first season of Bridgerton was inspired by Julia Quinn's 'The Duke and I', which focused on the relationship between the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, and the oldest of the Bridgerton daughter's, Daphne Bridgerton.

The second season of Bridgerton was inspired by the second book - 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' and it centred around head of the Bridgerton household, Anthony Bridgerton, and his quest to finally find a suitable wife. This saw him involved with the Sharma sisters and followed his battle between marrying for duty and marrying for love.

Netflix has confirmed the third season "will follow the budding relationship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington", so the series will now deviate from the order of the books.

The third book would have been Quinn's 'An Offer From A Gentleman', which would likely have focused on the second eldest Bridgerton bachelor, Benedict. The book synopsis of 'An Offer From A Gentleman' is pretty much Cinderella, though keep in mind that the series could defer from the book rather than follow it to the letter when we do get to this book.

In the third book though, Sophie Beckett - who was adopted by the Earl of Penwood before he died - is left with a countess who is not a fan and relegates Sophie to the role of a servant. Sophie manages to sneak into Lady Bridgerton's ball, capturing the attention of Benedict. Alas though, once the night of the ball is over, Sophie returns to her role as a servant and Benedict is left blinded by the mystery woman, swearing to find her again. Sounds like a pretty good plot for Lady Whistledown to meddle with in her Society Papers, hey?

Shonda Rhimes previously said there were plans for each series to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling and their love story, she wouldn't confirm to Entertainment Tonight which order they would go in. She told the publication: "We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

Given Netflix has confirmed it's Colin and Penelope's turn, the order has now been changed, so it will be harder to predict who will be next for season 4.

Along with Penelope and Colin's relationship, there will also no doubt be some focus on Penelope Fetherington and Eloise Bridgerton in season 3 too after Eloise found out Penelope's secret at the end of season 2. Will the two ladies rebuild their friendship and perhaps even work together, or will Eloise reveal Penelope's identity to the rest of the Ton?

With regards to Colin and Penelope, him and Penelope seemed to finally be getting somewhere in the second season, before poor Penelope overheard Colin's conversation with some of the other eligable bachelors so it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Netflix did release a teaser clip discussing season 3 during its Tudum event. You can watch it below and while it doesn't give much away, it does show Nicola Coughlan (Penelope), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton).

Who will be cast in Bridgerton season 3?

Netflix has confirmed some of the cast for season 3 thanks to a production announcement video it posted.

Here is who will be cast in season 3:

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Lady Bridgerton - Ruth Gemmell

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Polly Walker - Lady Featherington

Daniel Francis - Marcus Anderson

Sam Phillips - Lord Debling

James Phoon - Harry Dankworth

We are also expecting the following to return for season 3, though the filming confirmation video didn't confirm them.

Phoebe Dynevor - Daphne Bridgerton

Simone Ashley - Kate Bridgerton née Sharma

Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma

Shelly Conn - Mary Sharma

There have been some rumours that Rege-Jean Page - who played Simon, the Duke of Hastings - is in talks with the shows bosses about a potential return to the show for season 3, though the actor has also dismissed these claims in an Instagram post so for now, that's still a big maybe.

Where to catch up on Bridgerton season 1 and 2

All 16 episodes of Bridgerton season 1 and season 2 are available to watch on Netflix so you can refresh your memory as to what happened in both social seasons as much as you like ahead of season 3.

Will there be a season 4 of Bridgerton?

Yes. Netflix confirmed there would be a season 4 of Bridgerton at the same time it confirmed season 3 so there is plenty of drama still to come.