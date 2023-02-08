Damien Chazelle is one of the most sought-after directors in Hollywood thanks to smash hits including Whiplash and La La Land, and his latest movie Babylon is another tribute to classic movie tropes.
How can you watch it, though? Read on for all the details about when and where you can stream Babylon, plus details about its cast and more.
How to watch Babylon
Because of a heavily staggered international release schedule, Babylon is a very different beast in the US and UK.
If you're in the US, you can now watch Babylon on POVD and digital rentals through Amazon and other streaming services according to your preference.
It's priced at a pretty premium level, but that's no surprise, and it can make for a great night in if you rent it.
In the UK, though, the movie only came out in cinemas in late January, so it's not yet available to rent or buy anywhere. It'll release to purchase on 21 March 2023, though, so you can pre-order it on Prime Video if you're eager.
Babylon streaming release date
It's not yet clear when Babylon will make its way to an inclusive streaming service so that you don't have to pay extra to watch it, but because it's a Paramount Pictures movie you can put safe money on where it'll appear.
That's right, folks - Paramount+ is all but certain to be the destination it'll arrive on, potentially with a period during which you'll have to pay a little extra to watch it.
Babylon trailer
If you want to get a taste for what Babylon has to offer, its full-length trailer is a smorgasbord of crazy-looking scenes and sets, with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and relative newcomer Diego Calva running wild throughout.
It should give you more than enough to have a sense of whether you want to watch the movie.
Babylon cast
Babylon has ann all-star cast fronted by two of the biggest actors in the world - check out some of its impressive acting talent below.
- Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad
- Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy
- Diego Calva as Manny Torres
- Jean Smart as Elinor St. John
- Jovan Adepo as Sidney Palmer
- Li Jun Li as Lady Fay Zhu
- P. J. Byrne as Max
- Katherine Waterston as Estelle
- Tobey Maguire as James McKay
- Samara Weaving as Constance Moore
- Olivia Wilde as Ina Conrad
