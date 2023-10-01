The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons are heading across the pond for a week four NFL showdown in London.

Jacksonville is coming off a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts, which has them trailing in the AFC South division at 1-2 on the season. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been a disappointment through the first three games after being discussed as a dark horse MVP candidate in the offseason. Bouncing back against the Falcons won't be an easy task for a struggling Jaguars offense.

The Falcons are powered by their stingy defense and a strong running game led by rookie running back Bijan Robinson. They are heading to London and coming off their first loss of the season after falling 20-6 to the Detroit Lions. That loss puts them at 2-1, but they're still tied for the lead in the NFC South.

This is the NFL's first of five games in Europe this season as part of the NFL's International series. The Jaguars will play in London again next week against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before the Baltimore Ravens play the Tennessee Titans there the following week. The final two games in the NFL's International series will be played at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany. Those final two games will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts play the New England Patriots.

When and where?

The Falcons vs. Jaguars game is set to kick off at 9:30am EST on Oct. 1. The game will be played at Wembley Stadium in London. Coverage begins at 6:30am PST, 9:30am EST, 2:30pm BST, and 3:30pm CEST for those looking to tune in from around the globe.

How to stream the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in to the Falcons vs Jaguars live, ESPN+ is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on ESPN in the US, and ESPN+ is the most affordable place to get it. You can sign up for just a month of access for $9.99, or you can bundle a ESPN+ subscription to Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions for $12.99. You can also stream Falcons vs Jaguars on live TV streaming apps like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.

How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons in the UK

If you're in the UK and want to watch the game, consider using a VPN above with ESPN+.

A ESPN+ subscription costs $9.99, but it's still cheaper than subscribing to NFL Gamepass, the NFL's official streaming service, for £151 for the entire season or £15 weekly in 2022. Sky Q, Now TV, and Sky Stream subscribers can watch live so long as they have the Sky Sports NFL channel.