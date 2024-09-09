Key Takeaways Get ready for iPhone 16 details and pricing at Apple's Glowtime event.

It’s that time of year again -- Apple event season. Get ready for a wealth of information about the iPhone 16, refreshed Apple Watch models, and possibly new AirPods.

For those eager to learn more about the iPhone 16, including its new features and pricing, this fall's "Glowtime" event should provide all the information you’ll need. Along with the iPhone, Apple's keynote will likely include information about refreshed Apple Watch models. This year marks the wearable's 10th anniversary, so there's a possibility we could see big news about this year’s successor.

How to watch Apple’s Glowtime event

Thankfully, Apple is once again live-streaming the keynote

Apple is hosting its iPhone keynote at Apple Park in Cupertino, California again. Media and influencers will congregate to watch the keynote live in person and get hands-on time with the devices. The event will also be livestreamed so you can watch from the comfort of your home. Apple’s Glowtime event starts at 1pm ET/10am PT on September 9.

There are several ways to tune in and watch the full Glowtime event. Check them out below:

How to watch the Apple event on Apple TV

If you want to use the Apple TV app, you can easily find the Apple event livestream.

One of the great perks of using the Apple TV app is that it's an easy-to-access version of the livestream. Using any device compatible with the Apple TV app, you can launch straight into the Apple Glowtime event. Apple TV is available on many TVs, consoles, and your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Once you access the Apple TV app, you can find the event in a few ways:

On the front page, navigate to the Apple event banner Check out the What to Watch tab Search “Apple Event”

What to expect to see at the Apple Glowtime event

The new iPhone will be the star of the show

As noted, Apple’s September event is the tech giant's annual iPhone blowout. This year’s lineup will likely roll out the red carpet for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Official details on the new devices are still scarce. However, we know Apple will leverage iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence this year.

2024 also marks the 10th year of the Apple Watch. This year is believed to mark a substantial design refresh. Rumors indicate Apple may opt for a thinner design while retaining its curved display.

Last up is a minor refresh to the AirPods lineup. The 4th generation AirPods might get a new design that bridges the gap between the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro. This includes the rumored adoption of active noise cancelation (ANC), which is currently exclusive to the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 4th gen are also believed to be getting a USB-C charging case, as Apple continues to transition to the port standard across all its devices.