Key Takeaways Apple's next special event, expected to reveal the iPhone 15 and other devices, will take place on September 12th at 10AM PDT. Check the list of time zones to find your local time.

You can watch the event on Apple's YouTube or Apple's Event Page. The stream is also available post show, so you can watch it at any time after it airs.

Alongside the iPhone 15, the event is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Ultra, Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple has announced the date for its next special event, where the iPhone 15 is expected to be announced, alongside a number of other devices. The event will take place on 12 September at Apple Park in Cupertino and rumours suggest it is going to be a busy show. This is everything you need to know about Apple's next special event, including how to watch it, what time it will take place and what you can expect from it.

When and what time is Apple's September event?

Apple's next special event, which has the tagline "Wonderlust" will take place on 12 September 2023 with the keynote kicking off at 10AM PDT. Below is a list of different time zones so you can figure out what time you will be able to start watching it wherever you are in the world.

San Francisco (PDT) - 12 September, 10:00AM

New York (EDT) - 12 September, 1:00PM

London (GMT) - 12 September, 6:00PM

New Delhi (IST) - 12 September, 10:30PM

Beijing (UTC) - 13 September, 1:00AM

Tokyo (JST) - 13 September, 2:00AM

Sydney (AEST) - 13 September, 3:00AM

How to watch Apple's September event

Apple streams its events online from the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. For the last few years, it's been a pre-recorded stream rather than live, with even the people in the Steve Jobs Theatre watching the pre-recorded stream.

You'll therefore be able to watch Apple's next event on YouTube, as well as on Apple's Event Page. We will also embed it at the top of this page when it becomes available, so you'll just need to click play. Once the event is over, you'll still be able to rewatch it from start to finish so don't worry if you happen to be busy at the times above.

What is expected at Apple's September event?

As is usually the case with Apple's September event, it's looking like it will be packed with announcements. There have been a number of reports about several products over the last couple of months, all of which are expected to be unveiled during the event. Nothing is official yet, of course, nor will it be until event day itself, but here is what is expected to launch at Apple's September event based on the rumours:

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have been heavily rumoured over the last few months. They are expected to replace the notch with the Dynamic Island feature that was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. It's also reported that the iPhone 15 models will opt for a frosted glass finish on the rear, like the iPhone 14 Pro models currently offer, and that they might come in Cyan and Magenta colour options.

Elsewhere, rumours suggest the standard models could also get a main camera sensor improvement, with an upgrade to the 48-megapixel sensor we saw on the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022, and USB-C for charging is also set to be implemented this year.

We've got an iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumour round up feature that gives you all the details.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra

As you might expect, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to make an appearance at Apple's next event and it's claimed it might be joined by the iPhone 15 Ultra rather than what would traditionally be called the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Reports claim the bezels surrounding the display of the Pro models will be reduced by around 30 per cent compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models and it's also said they will switch to titanium frames compared to stainless steel, which should make them significantly lighter.

Like the standard models, the iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to switch out Lightning for USB-C, and potentially ditch the silence toggle on the left edge for a programmable action button like the Watch Ultra has.

We've got a rumour round-up feature for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra too.

Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to follow a similar design to the Watch Series 8, though it's claimed it will come with a new processor that should deliver significant speed improvements. We're hoping for a better battery life than the current models too, and there has also been talk of a new pink colour option.

We'd expect the same sensors as the Series 8, as well as the same size offerings so it's likely we will see 41mm and 45mm options.

All the details surrounding the Apple Watch Series 9 so far are rounded up in our separate feature.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

It's expected that the Watch Ultra 2 will follow a similar design to its predecessor, though reports have claimed it might be a little lighter, whilst also switching to a Micro LED display. It's also said the display could expand to a 2.1-inch screen over a 1.9-inch screen and be brighter than the current Watch Ultra model. It will also likely have the same processor as the Watch Series 9, which is expected to offer some decent speed enhancements.

Everything we have heard so far about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is detailed in our round up feature.

Anything else?

There have also been reports of a new iMac and MacBook Pro, both running on an M3 chip, and we've heard reports of the iPad mini 7 too. It's thought these devices might be announced at a later event though, likely in October rather than during the September event. It's also possible the AirPods Pro could switch to USB-C for charging and this is something we might see during the September event, though we'd expect the rest of their features to remain the same if this happens, as AirPods have a longer update cycle than iPhone and Apple Watch.