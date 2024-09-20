Key Takeaways To wake an iPad, tap its screen or the top (Sleep/Wake) button.

If you're here, it's probably because you've just got an iPad, or you're about to get one, and you're looking to learn its basic functions -- including waking, locking, and unlocking it. The good news is that if you've got an iPhone or an Android device, you're probably most of the way there. Even if you don't have one of those though, don't worry -- it'll all become extremely intuitive within just a few minutes.

In this guide, I'll cover basic definitions and instructions, as well as the alternate options you may have on some iPad models. An iPad Air isn't the same as an iPad Pro, for example.

How to wake an iPad

First steps

Waking an iPad is perhaps the most basic action you can perform. All you're doing is bringing an iPad out of Sleep mode -- hence 'waking' it up -- to reveal the iPadOS lockscreen, usually for a few seconds before it goes black again. It's often necessary to unlock an iPad, though, and you'll sometimes find yourself doing it just to check the time, widgets, or recent notifications.

You can wake any iPad model by tapping its top button (AKA the Sleep/Wake button). Since this isn't always convenient, however, there's also a feature called Tap to Wake, which simply involves touching anywhere on the display. Most recent iPads support Tap to Wake, but here's a full compatibility list as of September 2024:

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad Air 11-inch (M2)

iPad Air 13-inch (M2)

iPad Pro 11-inch (all generations)

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)

How to unlock an iPad using a passcode

The universal standby

When you first set up an iPad, you should be prompted to create a passcode, which you should always take advantage of -- it's the bare minimum defense against hackers, thieves, and all-too-curious offspring. It's also a mandatory fallback if you want to take advantage of Face ID or Touch ID.

Make sure you've got your iPad's passcode memorized or written on a note stashed in a secure place.

To unlock an iPad using your passcode:

Wake your iPad. On iPads with Face ID or Touch ID, swipe up from the bottom of the lockscreen. On older iPads, hit the Home button. Use the onscreen number pad to enter your passcode. Normally, it should be six digits long, but it's also possible to create shorter or longer ones.

Make sure you've got your iPad's passcode memorized or written on a note stashed in a secure place. After several failed passcode attempts, iPadOS makes you wait before trying again -- hackers will sometimes use "brute force" methods to crack an iPad's security.

How to unlock an iPad using Touch ID

Moving a little faster

Since entering a passcode repeatedly can get a little old and slow in the fast-moving digital age, Apple introduced biometric shortcuts for unlocking an iPad, beginning with fingerprint recognition via Touch ID. Only some models have a Touch ID sensor, which include:

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad Air 11-inch (M2)

iPad Air 13-inch (M2)

You should be prompted to register one or more fingers when you first set up a compatible device.

To unlock using Touch ID:

Rest a saved finger on the top (Sleep/Wake) button if your iPad is a newer one without a Home button under the display. If your iPad is an older model, rest your saved finger on the Home button.

How to unlock an iPad using Face ID

The fastest option

Face ID is only available on iPad Pros, since it requires advanced camera technology. For some people it might be an easy upsell -- it means not even having to think about unlocking your iPad. It works in any lighting condition, and even if you make slight changes to your appearance. You'll be prompted to generate a Face ID during first-time setup if your iPad is supported.

To unlock an iPad with Face ID:

Wake your iPad and look at the display. It should unlock automatically. Swipe up from the bottom of the display to get to your homescreen.

If there are any problems, make sure the front cameras aren't obscured and that you're not facing them at a sharp angle. You'll also want to be relatively close, usually within two feet or so (about 60 centimeters). Avoid obscuring your face with anything Face ID isn't configured for, like a mask or new glasses. As with Touch ID, you'll be prompted to enter your passcode if Face ID fails.

How to lock an iPad

One and done

You can lock any iPad at any time by pressing the top (Sleep/Wake) button. You'll have to unlock it again if you've set up a passcode, Touch ID, and/or Face ID.

Remember that this doesn't actually turn off an iPad -- aside from locking your device, all it does is put it into a low-power Sleep mode. Your iPad will continue to run some background processes, like timers, as well as communicate with the internet and your local network. Its battery will continue to drain, so you'll need to charge occasionally to keep it ready.