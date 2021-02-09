Zoom has a feature that allows you to change your eyebrows, lip colour, and facial hair using filters. These are a lot like the filters you'd see on Instagram or Snapchat, but instead, you use them in live Zoom calls. The feature, called Studio Effects, debuted last autumn and is still in beta. Pocket-lint has tested it out and can verify that it works pretty well. Want perfect-looking eyebrows for your next 8am call? Or maybe you want to freak your co-workers out by joining a meeting with bright purple lipstick and a mustache? Whatever the reason may be, it's pretty easy to do.

How to find Zoom Studio Effects

Open the latest version of Zoom on your Windows or Mac desktop and then follow these steps:

Open Zoom. Tap on the settings cog. From there, select Background & Filters. Click Studio Effects in the lower corner.

How to use Zoom Studio Effects

Once you've accessed Studio Effects in Zoom, you will see a panel of filter options to the right. From the top, you can select different eyebrows to try on, followed by moustaches and beards, and then at the bottom, you can try lip colours. Just pick a filter and then use the colour wheel to change the shade of it and the opacity slider to adjust its transparency to your liking.

You will see each selection appear overlaid on your face in real-time in a preview. If you really like these Zoom Studio Effects filters, in the panel on the right, you can choose to apply them to all future meetings.

What else can you do in Zoom?

There are lots of things you can do in Zoom. The Studio Effects will allow you to make minor changes to your appearance, but you can also blur the background - great for protecting your privacy so people can't see too much of your surroundings, as well as being able to change the background completely. You can also change yourself into something entirely different. Zoom has some of its own options for this, but you can find a lot more if you use Snap Camera on your computer, and we have details of how to turn yourself into a cat or a potato right here. We have loads more tips and tricks, so make sure you check out Pocket-lint's Zoom guide right here.