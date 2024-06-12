Key Takeaways Garmin users can now access YouTube Music on compatible watches for workout tunes.

YouTube Music subscriptions give you access to over 100 million songs, podcasts, curated playlists, and more.

Easy steps through the Garmin Connect IQ app help set up YouTube Music on your Garmin watch for on-the-go listening.

Garmin users now have even more ways to jam out during workouts. Today, the company announced the addition of YouTube Music to its already expansive list of music app options. Prior to today, you could already take advantage of Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music. YouTube Music rounds things out nicely, providing plenty of options for those who like to keep music or podcasts right on their wrist.

YouTube Music is available for use as of today, so there's no waiting for any firmware updates. The app itself is free, though you will need to be a YouTube Music subscriber. YouTube offers a few different plan options, including Individual ($11 per month or $110 annually), Family ($17 per month), and Student ($5.49 per month) plans. With your subscription, you'll have access to over 100 million official songs, live performances, covers, remixes, podcasts, and thousands of curated playlists. You will also get personalized playlists and mixes and activity mixes made just for you.

Related What is YouTube Music? Google's music streaming service explained Find out what the YouTube Music streaming service can offer you, how much it costs and why it is different to Google Play Music and rival platforms.

YouTube Music $11 at YouTube

On top of a YouTube Music subscription, you'll also need a compatible Garmin device. Compatible devices are ones that offer on-watch music storage. A handful of the Forerunner series are compatible, including the Forerunner 265, 265S, 955, 955 Solar, and 965. The Venu 2, 2 Plus, 2S, 3, and 3S also allow music storage, as do all sizes of the epix Pro, and all models of the fenix. You can see a full list of compatible devices on Garmin's website.

How to install YouTube Music on a Garmin watch

With just a few steps, you can get to listening

Close

Getting YouTube Music set up on your compatible Garmin watch is easy and fast, so you can get to listening quickly. Be sure your device is paired with the Garmin Connect IQ app and connected to Wi-Fi first.

Open the Garmin Connect IQ app. This can be done through the Garmin Connect app via the More option, or you can go directly to the COnnect IQ app if you already have it installed. Right now, YouTube Music is listed as a Featured App at the top of the page. You can tap there or use the Search option at the bottom of the page to search for YouTube Music. Tap Install. A permissions screen will pop up. Tap Allow. Tap Got It on the next pop up. Your watch tell you that YouTube Music has been added to your music providers. Tap the Start | Stop button on the top right of your watch to go to the next step. Your watch will tell you to open Garmin Connect on your phone to sign in to YouTube Music. Tap the Start | Stop button to prompt your phone to open the correct page. A code will appear on your watch, and your phone will open to a Google website. Enter the code from your watch into the field on the website and tap Continue. Choose the Google account you'd like to use. Tap Allow to grant YouTube Music permission to pair with your Garmin. The website will tell you it is successfully connected, and your watch will automatically switch to YouTube Music controls.

Alternatively, you can install YouTube Music from your watch as well, as long as it is connected to a Wi-Fi network.