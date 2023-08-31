WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps out there. If you want to share your contact details with someone so that you can chat on WhatsApp, you can laboriously swap numbers on your phones, or you can do it the easy way by sharing your WhatsApp QR code. By scanning the code, the other person can quickly add your contact details to WhatsApp, and you can start chatting in no time. If you want people to be able to quickly add you on WhatsApp, then here's how use your WhatsApp QR code to share your contact details.

How to find and share your WhatsApp QR code

Your WhatsApp QR code is automatically generated by the app. You can find it in the WhatsApp settings and quickly share it with other people. You can only share your WhatsApp QR code from the mobile apps; it's not available on WhatsApp web or desktop.

Open WhatsApp. On Android, tap the Three Dots icon and select Settings. On iOS, tap the Settings tab at the bottom of the screen. Next to your profile details, tap the small QR code icon. You'll see your personal WhatsApp QR code. Tap the Share icon. Share your QR code through one of the available options such as email, or an alternative messaging app. Your QR code will be shared with your recipient.

Once you've received a QR code, you can scan it in the WhatsApp app, or by using the QR code scanning capabilities of your smartphone. Scanning the QR code allows you to save the contact information of the person who the QR code belongs to. If they're already in your contacts, scanning the QR code will open a WhatsApp chat with that person.

Open WhatsApp. Tap the Settings tab on iOS or tap the Three Dots icon on Android and select Settings. Tap the QR code icon next to your profile details. On the QR code page, tap the Scan button on iOS or the Scan Code tab on Android. Scan the QR code you've received. Alternatively, you can scan the QR code directly by opening your phone's camera, pointing it at the QR code, and tapping the link that appears. Tap Add to Contacts to add the person's contact details to your phone. Once you've saved the details to your WhatsApp contacts, you can start messaging.

How to reset your WhatsApp QR code

Once you've sent out your QR code, there's no guarantee that it won't get passed on. Anyone who has access to the QR code can use it to save your contact details. If you've sent out a QR code and all of the people that you wanted to share it with have used it, you can reset your QR code so that the old QR code will no longer work.