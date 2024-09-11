Key Takeaways Open source software allows devices to communicate for easy smart home automation.

You can pair LG TVs with Google Home or Amazon Alexa and control them through voice commands.

Use Home Assistant to create automations with LG TVs for tasks like controlling lights or doorbells.

It's amazing what you can get your devices to do in this day and age. You can play directions from your phone through the car speakers and have an indoor camera that tracks the movement of something going by. There are even smartwatches now that can tell you if your heart rate is too high. Innovation in the consumer tech landscape is soaring, and when it comes to making your life easier, you should jump on the bandwagon when it comes to smart home devices.

Thanks to open-source software, you can program your devices to take over various parts of your household. There are functionalities and capabilities like Matter and Thread that allow your devices to talk to one another -- which, if you're looking to make the most out of your smart home, you should enable. One of those crucial components is your TV. If you have an LG TV with webOS software, you can do a lot more than you probably realize.

LG TV's can connect to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, which you can control with voice commands. But did you know you could also automate some other devices around your home using the LG TV? It may not be for everyone, but it's pretty cool nonetheless. Here's how.

LG webOS LG webOS is the operating system that runs LG TVs. It allows you utilize the TV as a smart TV, so you don't need a streaming device to use apps on it. It also allows you to work with home devices and create home automations with them.

How to connect your LG TV to Alexa or Google Assistant

First, start with the basics

LG / Pocket-lint

Using the regular remote that came with your LG TV is too boring -- you want to control it in other ways, such as with your voice. It's easy to do because the LG TV offers Bluetooth capabilities, meaning you can sync it with smart speakers or voice command apps like Google Home and Amazon Alexa. To pair these, you can follow some simple steps that involve LG ThinQ and the corresponding Google Home app. For Amazon Alexa, it's even simpler.

To pair with Google Home:

Go to Apps on your LG TV.

on your LG TV. In the top right corner, click the icon that looks like a person. This is the My Apps menu.

menu. In My Apps, click Log In .

. Choose Sign in with the LG ThinQ app . The prompts on the TV will just allow you to sign in through your LG account.

with the . The prompts on the TV will just allow you to sign in through your LG account. Open up your Google Home app .

. Click the " + " button on the main page in the top left corner to add a new device.

" button on the main page in the top left corner to add a new device. Click Set up a device and then click Works with Google .

and then click . Search for LG ThinQ in the next search bar and click. That will link the two and make your TV paired with Google Home.

Go back to Google Home and make sure that LG ThinQ shows up as a connected device. If it's not, you may have to redo these steps.

To pair with Amazon Alexa:

Open the Alexa TV app on your LG TV. Many LG TVs already have this installed. If it isn't, you can download it from the App store.

on your LG TV. Many LG TVs already have this installed. If it isn't, you can download it from the App store. Sign in to your Amazon account either through the QR code that appears or by entering the password that comes up at amazon.com/us/code.

That's all -- Amazon Alexa should be paired. It will give you the opportunity to control your LG TV from Google or Alexa-capable devices. You can also add it wirelessly to Apple HomeKit though the Apple HomeKit app.

How to set up smart home automations through LG webOS

There's so much you can do

Once you have that set up, you're probably wondering what else you should pair with your LG TV. What you need is to work through a platform called Home Assistant . The open-source software lets you connect a variety of different devices to one another and assign prompts to each. It's also an ideal way to turn different devices, like old tablets, into smart home hubs or remotes.

Using Home Assistant, you can create automations from your LG TV to other devices. It may require you to plug your TV into your router via an Ethernet cable rather than connect it wirelessly, but by doing so, you're able to program home automations in Home Assistant for simple tasks like turning the TV on; changing the channel, volume, or source; or even sending notifications to the TV. You'll have to set up Home Assistant on a remote of some sort, like a tablet, phone, or hub, to be able to do these. I'll list the best commands and how to create them here.

What smart home automations can you create with webOS

Link up multiple devices

LG / Pocket-lint

Once you understand how Home Assistant works, and you're comfortable putting together commands through some coding, you can increase the number of devices that you connect. Devices that also connect to Home Assistant can then be linked to the LG TV, so they can handle corresponding tasks.

If you're using a different TV that doesn't have the ability to be turned on and off via Home Assistant, it may prevent you from using it to automate other devices in the same way.

Once your LG TV is connected to Home Assistant, the next step is adding controls and triggers that make it the catalyst for turning on other devices. Because webOS allows you to turn the TV on through Home Assistant, it's the perfect trigger to enable other things to happen in the room, too. If you're using a different TV that doesn't have the ability to be turned on and off via Home Assistant, it may prevent you from using it to automate other devices in the same way.

If you want your smart light bulbs to dim when the TV is turned on, you'll need to start by setting up a Trigger in Home Assistant that is the TV turning from off to on. The YAML format for this would read:

platform: state

entity_id: whatever you have your LG TV named as in Home Assistant

from: off

to: on

From there, you can set Conditions that will include not only your smart light bulbs turning on but also dimming, or dimming if they are already on, when the TV is turned on. If you only want them to dim at certain times, you can also set that as well. This in YAML format is:

condition: state

entity: whatever you have your light bulbs named as in Home Assistant

state: on

You'll then need to know which dimming setting you want to use. For something like a Phillips Hue light bulb, you can choose settings 2 or 3, which are dimmer than the main setting. Through Home Assistant, setting an Action is the next step. This in YAML format is:

service: scene.turn_on

target: your LG TV

data: transition: (2 or 3 or whatever dimming setting you want)

mode: single

That should do it. Whenever your turn your TV on, the smart bulbs should dim to a certain setting that you choose. There are 149 different smart light bulbs that have Home Assistant integrations, including brands like Belkin, Philips Hue, Govee, Ring, Home Connect, and more.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

You can create similar automations with your webOS for things like displaying the feed to your doorbell on the TV when someone rings it, or showing a push notification when there's movement outside. If you can set up a smart curtain driver that is controlled via voice commands, you can likely even have the curtain shut when the TV is on, too.

Because LG TV and webOS work with Home Assistant, you're able to configure many other Home Assistant devices to run automations through it. Check out the full list of Home Assistant integrations here.