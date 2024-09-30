Key Takeaways Waze is a popular navigational app that uses real-time user data for optimal routes.

Waze is one of the better navigation apps on the market. It was one of the first services to utilize crowd-sourced data to deliver the most optimal routes to yo destination . Rather than relying on satellite data alone, Waze uses user data to show slowdowns, traffic jams, police activity, and more. The app also offers celebrity voices for guided navigation.

Some of the voices Waze has had in the past include Hasan Minhaj, Christina Aguilera, Roger Federer, Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street, Terry Crews, Rob Gronkowski, Morgan Freeman, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Another reason it's so great to use is because of how easily it integrates with platforms such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Using Waze with Android Auto is a nearly seamless experience. You can use your car's infotainment system to guide you to your destination. If you've never used Android Auto or Waze before, we're here to guide you through the process. Here's how to use Waze in Android Auto.

How to use Android Auto in your vehicle

It's a must for Android users with cars

Like CarPlay, Android Auto is a replacement for your car's built-in infotainment system. It allows you to use your favorite Android apps on your car's infotainment screen, including favorites like Spotify, Pandora, WhatsApp, and more. Navigation apps like Google Maps, Waze, and others also easily integrate into Android Auto.

When you park your car, you can use Android Auto to stream shows and movies. There are other apps you can use while driving. For instance, making phone calls or responding to messages is easy to do through Android Auto.

You can find out if your car is one of the more 400 models that work with Android Auto by checking your car's manual.

Why is Android Auto a good navigational platform

It works with simple commands

You can use your car's speaker system to use Android Auto. Through Android Auto, you can get the most out of your apps by saying, "Okay, Google." You can also open up those apps and then tell them what to do with voice commands. You can use a navigational app with these commands and ask Android Auto to get you somewhere.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

How to use Waze in Android Auto

It's easy to download them and put them into use

You can get a lot out of using Waze in Android Auto, typically with simple commands. To get Waze to work on Android Auto, you need to download both apps. Once you've downloaded them from the Google Play Store, you can connect your phone to your car. You can use Waze through a USB or Bluetooth connection through Android Auto.

You cannot use Android Auto for entertainment purposes via Bluetooth. It must be connected with a cable for those apps to work.

To use voice commands in Waze through Android Auto:

Open up the Waze app in Android Auto.

in Android Auto. Say "OK Google" with your car's speaker. You can also press the microphone button on the screen.

You'll see the car recognize that you are trying to use a voice command. You can then use all sorts of commands, such as:

Give it a specific address.

Ask it to take you to a saved address, something like Home or Work.

Ask it to locate the nearest coffee shop or gas station.

Navigate to a contact's home.

If you want to travel to a saved location or one that was previously searched for, you can do that easily with Android Auto. There is a button in the Waze app that looks like the = sign. Once there, you can click Saved. From there, a list of saved locations will populate. Selecting Go will start routing to the location. If you want to search for a location for the first time, you can click on the Search bar in the app, which opens up a keyboard. In that, you can type up the destination that you want to visit.

You're able to use Waze via a USB connection into your car or via Bluetooth through Android Auto.

How to share what you're seeing in Waze

This helps improve the app for other drivers

If you want to help the experience of Waze by sharing what your traffic situation is like, you can do that through Android Auto. While you're driving, if you're stuck in traffic or there is a large backup due to a traffic accident, you can alert the rest of Waze users and in turn give the app the information to adjust their routes. Once you open the Waze app in Android Auto, you can tap the hazard button, which is an orange triangle. From there, you can choose a dropdown menu that shows you different kinds of issues.

Traffic

Police

Crash

Hazard

Bad/inclimate weather

Blocked lane

Map issue

Choosing one of those and pressing submit will submit that occurrence to Waze users. This will log your location and boost the app's data. You can also say "Okay Google" and then say something like "report an issue" and this menu would open up as well.