Summary A VPN on Apple TV allows access to region-locked content like UK Netflix or Canadian Crave.

Installing a VPN on Apple TV can also keep your activity private from ISPs tracking your viewing.

Top VPN choices for Apple TV include NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark for easy streaming.

Want to unlock more content on your Apple TV, including movies and TV shows from other countries? It's easier than you might think.

With a VPN, you can easily bypass region restrictions and stream a wider variety of content, no matter where it's from. Whether it's Netflix from the UK, exclusive shows from Japan, or movies only available in Canada, a VPN lets you access it all.

Here's how to set one up on your Apple TV and start streaming content from across the world, all from the comfort of your couch.

Why should you use a VPN on your Apple TV?

Access region-locked content

A VPN, also known as a virtual private network, essentially changes your IP address, making it look like you’re browsing from a different location.

When you use a VPN on your Apple TV, you can "trick" streaming services into thinking you're in another country. This allows you to access content that may not be available in your home country, like UK Netflix, Canadian Crave, and so on.

But a VPN isn’t just for unblocking content. It can also keep your activity private.

Streaming without a VPN means your internet service provider (ISP) can track what you're watching. A VPN masks your activity, keeping you safe from any prying eyes. So, if you value your privacy or just want to expand your streaming library, using a VPN is a smart move.

How to install a VPN on Apple TV

Installing a VPN on your Apple TV is easy, but there are a few different ways to do it depending on your set-top box model and whether your VPN has a native app for tvOS (Apple TV’s operating system).

Method 1: Use a VPN app on Apple TV

If your VPN provider offers an app for tvOS, this is the easiest way to get it running on your Apple TV. Here’s how:

Go to the App Store on your Apple TV. Search for your VPN app (e.g., NordVPN, ExpressVPN, etc.). Download the app and sign in using your credentials. Connect to a server in the country where you want to access content.

Once the app is installed and connected, you can start streaming without any restrictions.

Method 2: Use a VPN router

If your VPN doesn’t offer an app for Apple TV, you can set it up directly on your router. This will route all of your devices, including your Apple TV, through the VPN. Here’s how:

Check if your router is VPN-compatible. ExpressVPN, for instance, sells the $190 Aircove Wi-Fi 6 router with its VPN built in. But there are others. Install VPN software on your router following the VPN’s guide. (You may also need to look up your router's guide). Connect your Apple TV to the router as you normally would.

This method protects all devices connected to your router, including your Apple TV.

Method 3: Use a smart DNS service

If you don’t want to deal with a full VPN, you can use a smart DNS service, which will only change your IP address and help you access geo-restricted content without encrypting your traffic. It’s a simple and quick method, but it doesn’t offer the same privacy protection as a full VPN.

Sign up for a VPN service that offers Smart DNS (e.g., NordVPN, ExpressVPN). Activate smart DNS in your VPN’s settings. Enter the smart DNS server address on your Apple TV’s network settings.

This won’t affect your speeds as much as a full VPN and is great for streaming.

What are the best VPNs to use?

Here are some top picks:

1. NordVPN

NordVPN offers a native app for Apple TV, making it one of the easiest to use. With servers in over 100 countries, you can easily access content from anywhere. It’s also one of the fastest, ensuring you don’t experience any buffering while streaming.

2. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is known for its speed and reliability. Its native tvOS app makes installation a breeze. Plus, it has a large server network, which is perfect if you're looking to access content from all over the world.

3. Surfshark

Surfshark is affordable but still offers great value. It allows unlimited device connections, which is a bonus if you have multiple devices. It also has an easy-to-use Apple TV app, making it a solid choice for streaming from multiple regions.

4. ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is ideal for those who care about security. It has a strong no-logs policy and is based in Switzerland, offering extra privacy protection. The app for Apple TV is easy to use, and it allows you to access content while keeping your data secure.

5. IPVanish

IPVanish offers a customizable experience, letting you tweak the settings to your liking. It has a native Apple TV app and offers unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can protect all your devices at once.