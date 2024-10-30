Key Takeaways iOS 18.1 introduces Type to Siri for text-based assistant interactions, but only on Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone models.

Users of older iPhone models can still benefit from an accessibility-based variant of Type to Siri.

Follow these simple steps to enable Type to Siri on your own iPhone.

With the recent release of iOS 18.1 , newer iPhone models that support Apple Intelligence's suite of AI tools, are able to utilize a feature called Type to Siri . When enabled, this setting allows you to type out your search queries directly to Siri, as opposed to having to rely on vocal commands.

There's great appeal to having this option enabled: there are plenty of situations where I'd rather not speak to my electronic devices out loud. If you're like me and prefer text-based interaction with your digital AI assistant , then follow these steps to enable Type to Siri on your iPhone.

How to enable Type to Siri on iOS 18.1

If your iPhone supports the feature, it'll be found within Settings

To start typing your inquiries to Siri via written text, follow these steps:

Ensure that you're running iOS 18.1 or later, and that your iPhone supports the Apple Intelligence feature set. Pocket-lint has a dedicated article outlining every currently supported iPhone model. Launch your iPhone's Settings app. Navigate to Apple Intelligence & Siri. Tap on Talk & Type to Siri. Toggle on the Type to Siri switch.

If you'd like to disable Type to Siri, simply follow these same steps, and toggle off the Type to Siri switch.

Once Type to Siri is enabled, it can be activated by double-tapping the bottom edge of your iPhone, where the gesture bar is located. Once activated, your default keyboard will slide into view, and you can begin typing your text-based inquiry.

How to enable Type to Siri on an iPhone without Apple Intelligence

The feature is still available, but without the fancy new visual effects

It's actually possible to enable a text-based Siri interface on older iPhones that lack Apple Intelligence support, albeit in a less visually pleasing format. The tool was introduced a number of years ago, serving primarily as an accessibility feature. Here's how to enable it:

Ensure you're running iOS 12 or later. Launch your iPhone's Settings app. Navigate to General > Accessibility > Siri Flip the toggle on for Type to Siri.

It should be noted that this accessibility-based flavor of Type to Siri entirely replaces the speech-based Siri experience -- you can't use both in tandem as you can with the new Apple Intelligence-powered Siri experience.

If you're using an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone and running iOS 18.1 or greater, you won't find this option in your accessibility settings. Instead, follow the aforementioned steps for enabling Type to Siri on iOS 18.1.

FAQ

Q: Which iPhone models support the Apple Intelligence-based version of Type to Siri?

The following iPhone models support the new Apple Intelligence-based version of Type to Siri:

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Q: Can I use Type to Siri on my Mac?

Type to Siri is by no means an iPhone exclusive feature -- it can also be enabled on your Mac. You'll need an Apple Silicon-based Mac product (M1 chip or greater) to utilize the feature, and you can toggle it on by Navigating to System Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Keyboard shortcut and then selecting your preferred method of invoking the Text to Siri search field.

Q: What is Siri?

Siri is Apple's first-party digital AI assistant, and it was first introduced during the launch of 2011's iPhone 4S. The feature works by querying the internet for search results, and it's able to answer a variety of questions and perform a number of tasks. Competing digital assistant systems include Amazon's Alexa, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot, Google's Gemini / Assistant, among others.